The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Inside the Mt Clear home where your kids can still play in the street

By House of the Week
Updated May 16 2024 - 6:12pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inside the Mt Clear home where your kids can still play in the street
Inside the Mt Clear home where your kids can still play in the street
  • 22 Greenhaven Court, Mount Clear
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carparks 5
  • $945,000 - $975,000
  • Agency: Buxton Ballarat
  • Agent: Paul McGourlay 0423 508 070
  • Inspect: Saturday, 12.50pm - 1.20pm

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.