Inside the Mt Clear home where your kids can still play in the street

Situated in a tightly-held court that's reminiscent of old-school living, selling agent Paul McGourlay says this week's House of the Week is a place where kids can play in the street, surrounded by friendly neighbours.
"There's not much yard, but the court is renown for how people used to play in the street," he says. "The shed also makes it good for those with teenageers, or as a man cave, or use as a workshop, or for vehicles and caravans."
The substantial 9 x 7 metre shed has a concrete floor and power, and is just one of the outdoor features worth highlighting. There's also an enticing undercover decked area, complete with zip track blinds for year-round enjoyment.
This leads to another covered area with automatic electric shutters, providing additional space to entertain or unwind while enjoying the lush backdrop of the beautifully landscaped backyard.
This private oasis backs onto the serene Canadian State Forest, with amazing walking tracks for outdoor enthusiasts.
The high-end home epitomises luxury and functionality. With three bedrooms, plus a dedicated study that can be converted to a fourth bedroom, it has versatile living spaces, accentuated by premium finishes and thoughtful design.
The main bedroom is a true sanctuary, featuring an ensuite adorned with floor-to-ceiling tiles, a double vanity, spacious walk-in shower and large walk-in robe.
The formal front living area is designed for comfort and style, equipped with a ceiling fan and a split-system air conditioner to ensure year-round comfort.
The family bathroom is equally impressive, featuring a freestanding bath, shower and separate toilet for added convenience.
The heart of this home is undoubtedly the kitchen, a culinary enthusiast's dream come true. Showcasing a vast island benchtop with a waterfall edge and breakfast bar adorned with 60mm stone, a walk-in pantry ensures the kitchen is as practical as it is beautiful.
The open plan layout seamlessly connects the kitchen, dining and living areas, all enhanced by a split-system air conditioner and gas central heating throughout. Other key features are the 22,000 litre water tank and a 16-panel solar system.
The perfect blend of tranquillity and accessibility, it's also a convenient location, near Midvale Shopping Centre, Damascus College, Mount Clear Primary School, and just a short drive to Ballarat's CBD.
This is a rare opportunity to acquire a meticulously crafted home in a sought-after location, where every detail has been thoughtfully considered to provide a lifestyle of comfort and refinement.
