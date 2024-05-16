The Courier
Central freehold purchase opportunity

By Commercial Property
May 16 2024 - 4:00pm
  • 44 Eastwood Street, Ballarat Central
  • 330 square metres
  • $495,000 + GST
  • Agency: Colliers Ballarat
  • Agent: Charles Kennedy 0431 914 778
  • Inspect: By appointment

Offering vacant possession, this freehold purchase encompasses a land area of 330 square metres (approx.), providing ample room for various potential uses.

