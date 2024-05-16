Central freehold purchase opportunity

Offering vacant possession, this freehold purchase encompasses a land area of 330 square metres (approx.), providing ample room for various potential uses.
The sale also includes the lease of an additional 300 square metres (approx.) of Crown land adjacent to the property, effectively expanding its usable space.
This property is Zoned General Residential 1 with non-conforming use rights as a mechanical workshop.
Its current use as a mechanics workshop makes it a prime candidate for such an establishment. The ample land area also accommodates the infrastructure requirements of a mechanics workshop.
Situated within the CBD with exceptional passing traffic, this property enjoys a prime location for a commercial enterprise.
It's also in close proximity to the Eastwood Plaza Shopping Centre, as well as the new Bridge Mall redevelopment.
These factors contribute to the property's visibility and accessibility, making it an attractive proposition for owner-occupiers and investors looking to capitalise on its potential.
