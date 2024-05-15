Her Majesty's delays sideline Royal South Street celebrations

Ballarat's historic Her Majesty's Theatre is expected to reopen in November but the later-than-scheduled completion date locks the Royal South Street Society Eisteddfod out of the venue for another year.
It's a blow for the 133-year-old eisteddfod, which had hoped to be in the theatre this year to celebrate the centenary of its Graceful Girl Solo calisthenics competition - an event that has helped shape the sport in Australia.
Royal South Street Society last week received a letter from City of Ballarat stating the completion date for stage three works on Her Majesty's was now expected to be October 4, with a further six weeks required after that to reinstall and test equipment.
The 2024 RSSS calisthenics competitions are scheduled to run October 3 to 31.
"We are very disappointed not to be in there, no doubt about that, but we have been in communication with council throughout the whole year so it was not a huge surprise," said RSSS business and marketing manager Judy-Ann Quilliam.
"(The theatre) means a lot to that particular discipline. It really started here. Calisthenics has such a significant role at Royal South Street and Royal South Street has such a significant role in the development of calisthenics in Australia."
It comes after a tough period for the society following COVID cancellations, other periods when her Majesty's has been closed, and staff challenges.
Not being on the historic raked stage of Her Majesty's means some Melbourne and interstate schools decide not to travel to Ballarat.
But like all good performers though, the show will go on.
"It was a special one and we did want to hold it at Her Majesty's if we had been able to but if we can't, the celebration will still go on," Ms Quilliam said.
Calisthenics, dance and other large disciplines that make up the five-month Royal South Street competition calendar will again be held at Founders Hall at Federation University's Mount Helen campus.
Competitions were held there last year and in previous years when Her Majesty's has been closed for renovations.
Stage three renovation works on Her Majesty's began in February 2023 with works to improve the capability, accessibility and safety of the building initially expected to take 14 months.
But the theatre's issues were more significant than anticipated with rotten floor structures, unstable ground, contaminated soil, historic fire damage, wiring issues, wall instability and other problems discovered as work progressed, which added months to the project schedule and an additional $2.4 million to the works budget.
"With these latent issues now resolved, the Contractor very recently provided the revised project practical completion date of Friday 4 October 2024. With a further six weeks required to make the theatre operational (reinstall and test equipment) after this date, we anticipate performances could take to the stage from mid-November 2024."
"We recognise Her Majesty's Theatre is the home of RSSS and appreciate your ongoing support for the current works program and look forward to your support in re-establishing the facility as Ballarat's beating heart of creative and artistic life."
Ms Quilliam said a new board and new strategic direction over the past year had helped breathe new life into the annual event.
"We've looked more at future plans, what participants in all disciplines want and what they would like to see in the future," she said.
There are more sponsorships, prizes and scholarships on offer throughout all championships to help performers develop themselves for the future, and having spoken extensively to local schools and music teachers there are now non-competitive sections in the vocal, choral and bands events where performers receive feedback rather than placings.
"A lot said that's what they want for their students ... encouragement to keep students going ... to get feedback where they can improve and take that all on board."
Ms Quilliam said entries had closed in most sections of the eisteddfod and were almost back to pre-COVID levels in most disciplines.
With Her Majesty's still out of action, some of the other events traditionally held there have also found new homes in venues showcasing Ballarat's history and diversity.
The Ballarat Mechanics Institute will host the Herald Sun Aria and vocal competitions, the piano competition will be held at Ballarat Masonic Centre, debating, speech and drama at ACU's Connor's Hall, and Celebrating Chopin at the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
Auditions for the calisthenics solo and graceful solo competitions kick-start the 2024 RSSS Eisteddfod in June.
