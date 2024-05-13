'Crying out for extra dollars' in Ballarat ahead of the federal budget

After a lacklustre response to new state funding for homes in regional Victoria, eyes are on the federal budget to provide some relief.
Uniting Vic homelessness senior manager Adam Liversage said people have been continuing to reach out to services in Ballarat for help.
"We need our lower to middle income to be receiving a bit more assistance particularly ... in terms of rental assistance," he said.
"We are crying out for extra dollars and support ... to help people under rental stress."
More support in utility bill relief would also be welcomed.
Mr Liversage said it was a difficult space that did not have an easy or quick fix.
"There's no answer around how we can fix [housing]."
When asked about what the state government is doing to help the housing crisis in Ballarat, premier Jacinta Allan pointed to existing programs.
Ahead of the state budget, Ballarat leaders highlighted key projects they believe will transform the city and have a positive impact on the surrounding region.
These include Dyson Drive upgrades, redevelopments for Sovereign Hill and funding for an inner city university precinct - none of these projects have been committed to at state or federal level, and remain high on the priority list.
The City of Ballarat is continuing to ask the federal government for $500,000 for the Continuous Voices memorial, recognising survivors and victims of sexual abuse.
The project was funded by the state government and council, but needs the extra funding to get the project finished.
Council said it is still working on the project while waiting for the additional funding needed.
In the 2023-24 federal budget the government focused on extra support in the health sector - this included boosting Medicare, GP visit support, and cutting the price of some medications.
