Permanent fence delayed as swans continue to play chicken on the road

A permanent fence separating Lake Wendouree's black swans from busy traffic on Gillies Street is still some years off despite the birds still venturing on to the 60kmh road.
Ballarat motorists will see more birds on roads surrounding the lake in the coming months as they spread out further to forage over winter.
Since 2021 council has erected a temporary fence from around June to November along the edge of South Gardens on Gillies Street to keep the swans safe and away from the busy traffic after several were killed by cars.
Council plans to build a permanent fence to protect the birds.
In August 2021, City of Ballarat director of infrastructure and environment Bridget Wetherall said council was "awaiting design approval from Heritage Victoria for a fence along the south Gardens boundary with Gillies Street to prevent our swan population venturing onto the road".
Wildlife groups had suggested the fence, along with other measures including reducing grass cutting around the lake to stop swans wandering away for food, installing more signage, and installing speed and CCTV cameras at known hot spots around the lake where the most wildlife fatalities occur, to council in 2020.
Four years later there is still no permanent fence - and it is likely to be some way off, with the plans to now be included in the overall Ballarat Botanical Gardens Master Plan which is in development.
"The City of Ballarat had previously submitted design approval to Heritage Victoria for a permanent fence in the area, however it was decided to include this consideration as part of the overall Ballarat Botanical Gardens Master Plan instead, which is currently in development," Ms Wetherall said in a statement this week.
"To help shape the draft Ballarat Botanical Gardens Master Plan, initial public consultation began in March 2024. Further public consultation will occur when the draft master plan is released later this year."
Ms Wetherall said council staff working around the lake monitor the birds and wildlife daily.
"We are committed to protecting birds and wildlife in the Lake Wendouree precinct and have staff working in the precinct daily to continually monitor what is happening around the lake," she said.
"As we have done in recent years, a temporary fence will soon be erected along Gillies Street to coincide with the seasonal movement of swans around Lake Wendouree to protect them from passing traffic. "
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.