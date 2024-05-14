The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man who allegedly threw baby over fence rips off top in violent court outburst

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated May 14 2024 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Law Courts where a man was denied bail following a violent outburst on May 13, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat Law Courts where a man was denied bail following a violent outburst on May 13, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford

A tattooist who allegedly threw his 18-month-old baby over a fence has been denied bail after he ripped his top off and yelled at a magistrate while they handed down their verdict.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.