Man who allegedly threw baby over fence rips off top in violent court outburst

A tattooist who allegedly threw his 18-month-old baby over a fence has been denied bail after he ripped his top off and yelled at a magistrate while they handed down their verdict.
The 26-year-old man, who has not been named to protect the identity of the alleged victim, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video-link from custody, but was ejected from the hearing before the end of proceedings.
The court heard the Queensland man allegedly had a history of aggressive behaviour towards the mother of his young child, and had recently served a 15-month prison term related to family violence.
Upon release from prison on April 5, 2024, the 26-year-old flew directly to Victoria, and immediately began living with the woman and her three children in their Delacombe home.
The man is also parent to the youngest of the three children, aged 18 months.
On May 12, the woman was driving the 26-year-old and her three young children into town when she saw a flirtatious text message from another woman on the man's phone.
When she confronted him over the message, he allegedly became verbally abusive, and told his partner she would "cop a beating" when they got home.
After hearing this, the woman became fearful for her safety, so she drove to her sister's home in Alfredton.
About 2.45pm, the woman arrived, but when she attempted to jump out of the car, the man grabbed her by the hair and attempted to drag her back into the vehicle.
The woman managed to free herself and ran towards the home screaming, but was forced to leave the three children in the car with the 26-year-old.
When a family member went to check on the children, they allegedly saw the man grab the 18-month-old and throw them over the home's 1.2 metre tall fence.
A police informant described the child as landing on their back with a "loud thud", and said they started crying instantly after hitting the ground.
After this, the other two children were rescued from the car, and the man was arrested later that night while hiding inside a bedroom cupboard.
The 18-month-old and mother have since been taken to hospital, where a CT scan revealed the baby had not suffered any fractures during the attack.
During his month-long stay with the complainant, the 26-year-old was said to have committed a series of other controlling behaviours over the woman, including staying in her house for longer than welcome, sending her threatening messages and spending her money.
"He seems to have some kind of hold over her," the police informant said.
The man's lawyers said their client should be granted bail as he would have stable accommodation in Wendouree, was looking for employment as a tattooist and as he had multiple mental health conditions.
They said the risk of the 26-year-old committing further family violence could be reduced by forcing him to comply with strict bail conditions such as a night time curfew and regular reporting to Ballarat police.
This application was opposed by the police prosecutor, who said the risk of further attacks on the family were too great.
"This is very serious family violence offending," they said.
"He has threatened the victim and she felt so scared she sought refuge at her sister's house, he's then thrown [their son] over the fence ... [and] all this behaviour happened in front of the other children."
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin rejected the man's bail application, but before he could provide the reasons for his decision, the accused began yelling over the video-link.
The 26-year-old, who was agitated throughout proceedings, then removed his black long-sleeved top and began punching the screen, before repeatedly throwing a chair at it.
Mr Bailin ordered the man's removal from the court and the video-link was ended.
He said the 26-year-old had committed serious examples of family violence, which were heightened because of the age of the alleged 18-month-old victim, and the fact he had allegedly attacked the woman in front of her children.
"He's facing another non-parole period, at the time of the offending there was an intervention order in place which [he] has flagrantly disregarded," Mr Bailin said.
"There is the utterly unacceptable risk of further family violence here ... he continues to intimidate the complainant.
"It is simply unacceptable and cannot be addressed by the intervention order or bail conditions."
The man was remanded to custody and will return to court on June 3.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.