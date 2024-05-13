Why Ballarat rental providers are exiting the market

Hi, it's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier here with today's key stories from our news team.
In our top story today, Ballarat's median rental price has been the slowest to grow in three months across Victoria, with real estate experts stating rental providers are leaving.
Gwen Liu reports that Ballarat's April median rent price, including houses and units, was up 0.3 per cent to $428 per week. Agents have said they've had to break some landlords' expectation of rent increases, with only seven properties in Ballarat under $300 per week and 70 per cent of properties between $400 and $500 a week.
Meanwhile, Nieve Walton reports ahead of tonight's federal budget that the city's leaders are looking for some rental relief, after a lacklustre response to new state funding for homes in regional Victoria.
Uniting Vic is looking for extra money and support to help those under rental stress in Ballarat, as the city's homelessness crisis worsens.
The Courier will bring you full coverage on the winners and losers from tonight's budget as soon as it is handed down.
And senior journalist Adam Spencer speaks to the Williams family following the recent death of Ballarat grandmother Shirley Macey.
Ms Macey was the mother of Belinda Williams, who was murdered in Ballarat 25 years ago. She died on Sunday, April 28, 2024, from a melanoma-related illness aged 87.
You can read all of these stories and more, below.
Thanks for your continued support.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
