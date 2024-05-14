Ballarat radio station owner ignored regulator's warning before being shut down

The owner of two Ballarat radio stations found to have been broadcasting against its licence conditions was visited by authorities several times and issued warnings before being shut down.
The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), which regulates the use of telecommunications and its licences around the country, took Ballarat-based Phaze Broadcasting Pty Ltd to court over allegations it breached its licence conditions by operating radio transmitters from an unauthorised location.
In a Federal Court ruling on April 26, 2024, the company, which owns Phaze Dance Floor Radio (DFR) and Phaze Country, was fined $8000, made to forfeit three radio transmitters and not be allowed to broadcast from the premises for three years.
It follows a complaint made to ACMA in November, 2021, two weeks after the company applied to vary its licence conditions to allow broadcasting from its offices at 35 Peel Street South, Bakery Hill.
At the time, Phaze Broadcasting, owned and directed by Matthew Matters, held five Low Power Open Narrowcasting (LPON) service licences which allowed transmissions from Buninyong, Cardigan and Mount Warrenheip - but not from its offices.
Low power open narrowcasting is used for niche radio broadcasting, including of tourist information, religious and language programming. They usually operate on the 87 to 88 MHz frequencies.
An ACMA delegate advised the company it would not vary the licence conditions in April 2022.
On several occasions, ACMA made visits to the office and confirmed the transmitters were operating in breach of the conditions before issuing a warning to Mr Matters in September 2022. The warning requested transmissions from the location cease within 14 days, otherwise ACMA would consider further action.
Following the issue of the warning, the company applied to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal to review the warning notice, however this was dismissed on November 17, 2022, and ACMA reissued the warning.
Meanwhile, ACMA received a second complaint about the unauthorised broadcasting around September 16, 2022, and found the equipment was still in use during a fourth visit in May 2023.
On May 8, 2024, ACMA finally took action and seized three FM transmitters, two of which were being used to transmit the Dance Floor Radio (DFR) and Phaze Country stations on 88.0FM and 87.6FM respectively, from the station's office on Peel Street.
"Although it is not uncommon for the ACMA to identify licensees that are non-compliant, in some respects, with their licence conditions, the ACMA's usual first approach is to issue a warning, so to enable their compliance," Justice John O'Callaghan said in his findings.
"In this case, despite warnings from the ACMA, Phaze operated radiocommunications transmitters from premises that were not authorised by its licence, for a period of some 17 months."
Justice O'Callaghan said while it was likely other licensees or uses of the spectrum in the Ballarat area would have experienced interference or problems with transmission quality because of the illegal broadcasts, there were no findings as to whether that was the case.
"It is significant that as far back as February 2022, Mr Matters acknowledged that Phaze was operating radiocommunications transmitters from premises other than those specified in its licences and continued to do so in the face of warnings from the ACMA," Justice O'Callaghan said.
"Phaze's contravening conduct therefore demonstrates a lack of cooperation with the regulator. However, Phaze has engaged in significant cooperation with the ACMA since the commencement of the proceeding, including by making substantial admissions and consenting to the joint submissions."
Justice O'Callaghan said it was important for the radiofrequency spectrum to be managed carefully for all users.
In a statement on its website, ACMA said it welcomed the judgement.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.