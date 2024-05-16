Contemporary low maintenance living

This stunning home is in the Ballymanus Estate, within the popular suburb of Alfredton.
A sanctuary of style intertwining lifestyle and location, it's in close proximity to schools, childcare, parks, leisure facilities and Delacombe Town Centre.
With an abundance of natural light that fills every room, the main open plan living hub flows effortlessly into the completely enclosed outdoor area, while the private secure backyard is landscaped for low maintenance living.
A luxury streamlined kitchen is presented with quality fixtures such as stainless steel appliances, while the stone waterfall benchtops and a good sized walk-in pantry add a modern elegant touch.
The family hub has direct access to the second living room, a perfect formal living space or alternate theatre room.
Year-round comfort is ensured via central heating and evaporative cooling.
The main suite has a large walk-in robe and ample sized ensuite and ceiling fan, while two other bedrooms also have walk-in robes, and the third bedroom a built-in robe.
The study provides a work from home option, or use it as a kids retreat.
The remote double garage has direct internal access, all set out on an easy-care 448 square metre block.
