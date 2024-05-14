'We put our lives on the line': crossing supervisors rally for better pay

Ballarat school crossing supervisors are joining in calls for better wages, as council workers continue with industrial action.
On Tuesday, council staff held a rally outside of Town Hall calling on council management to offer a better pay deal, after staff voted down another agreement.
"Our crossing supervisors, supported by ASU members across the workforce, are out here today to send a message to management that the wage offer is not good enough," ASU lead organiser Zoe Edwards said.
"We're sending a message to management that they need to improve the wage offer to keep pace with cost of living, and also bring Ballarat's wages up to parity with other councils.
"School crossing supervisors are on $29 an hour, they're the lowest paid workers in the council."
Dick Ryan, a crossing supervisor for about four years said the job is not an easy one.
"We put our lives on the line twice a day," he said.
"We get drivers coming at us - they don't even stop sometimes - and lucky enough, no kids have been hurt.
"It's about looking after the kids. We're dedicated to the kids safety, and we expect the council to recognise that and pay up a little bit."
Twenty-three year veteran Gerri Smith, who looks after the crossing outside of Loreto College, urged council to come to the table.
"To just get a better increase in our pay, to get looked after better," she said.
"We do a job that's in all sorts of weather, and we've got crazy drivers.
"We're getting kids to and from school every day ...they've got to get to school safely and home safely. We're fighting with drivers that want to do up around 70kmh in a 40kmh zone, so what do we do?
"... (drivers) want to run amber and red lights on us."
The council staff's EBA ran out in September 2023, and negotiations continue. An agreement was put to staff and voted down.
Parking officers, waste workers and cleaners are among the staff taking industrial action.
Workers will return to Town Hall for another rally on Thursday, May 16, and again next Wednesday, May 22, ahead of the next council meeting.
A council spokesperson said in a statement another meeting has been scheduled this week.
"The City of Ballarat acknowledges the right of its employees who are ASU members to take Protected Industrial Action," they said.
"Management will continue to negotiate in good faith and looks forward to a timely resolution.
"Both parties have scheduled a meeting to continue discussions tomorrow."
Correction: A previous version of this story stated two agreements were put to council staff - only one agreement was put to staff, while a second was put to ASU representatives, which did not involve all council staff.
