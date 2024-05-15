Meet the couple renovating their heritage home all by themselves

Caitlin and Lachlan Kingsley are in the process of renovating a Ballarat heritage house, a project they said will form their "forever home".
Together, the pair make a highly-skilled team and have completed most of the works on the house by themselves.
Caitlin and Lachlan said they have been referred to as the "yin and yang" team in home renovations - whatever Lachlan can't do Caitlin can, and vice versa.
But no, they said you won't be catching them on The Block anytime soon.
Lachlan now works as a water plant operator, but he is a joiner and cabinet-maker by trade.
Caitlin completed her studies in graphic design, before she became a cabinet-maker at one of the companies Lachlan was working for.
Renovating a heritage home was a dream project for Caitlin when they moved to Ballarat in 2014.
"I think I was pretty in love with the idea," she said.
"I really dreamt of having a heritage home but I didn't think that would be our first home."
At the time, Caitlin said they were working hard to save up for a deposit on their first home.
"We sat in that little mouldy rental and did nothing for eight months," she said.
They allowed themselves one meal out each week, where they would purchase breakfast for $40 at the now-closed cafe, The Unicorn.
"We pretty much saved one wage and lived off the other," Lachlan said.
After eight months, they said they had saved up enough money for a deposit but they were not expecting to purchase a heritage home.
Most heritage homes were for sale for about $450,000, which extended well beyond their budget of $250,000.
However, Caitlin found their heritage home listed for $335,000, and after an inspection and emptying both their bank accounts, they were able to purchase the home for $309,000 with a 10 per cent deposit.
"We had bugger-all money," she said.
"The day that we came in and made the offer we were sitting in McDonald's saying, 'where do we find the extra $3000 for this house?'"
The home has most recently been valued at over $700,000, and Caitlin and Lachlan said they were lucky to purchase when they did.
"That's why if you've got one you have to be grateful for it, and give it what it deserves because they're rare and people can't get their hands on them," Caitlin said.
Along with another house on the corner of the street, Caitlin and Lachlan said the place had been rented out to university students before they bought it, and neighbours told them it was home to numerous parties.
"The house has lived many lives," Caitlin said.
Caitlin began renovating their home as soon as they moved in, she had been sketching on the floor plan in their previous rental during the 90-day settlement period.
Since then, the couple have completed the bathroom and are working on the master bedroom, their two children's bedrooms and study.
Completing all the work themselves takes time, especially while while they juggle work and being parents
Before they had their first child, Caitlin said they made the decision to prioritise their family over renovations.
"You've got to have a life with the kids, you can't just push them aside," she said.
"They need to come along for the journey but that's going to slow it down."
Caitlin and Lachlan said the heritage listing stated the only part of the property they were not allowed to touch was the fence and the tree, and they could paint the walls any colour but pink.
However, they have taken extra care to ensure details in the home are authentic.
At the joinery firm he worked in previously, Lachlan worked on heritage homes which gave him a great deal of experience in renovating the home.
For example, he has built the house's windows from scratch, customised doors and is currently working on their wooden mantelpiece.
Lachlan said the house was built in 1890, but it has been renovated a number of times since.
He said some of the only original parts of the house that remained were the front part of the hallway, plastering in the front bedrooms and the bathtub.
By cutting costs of labour, the couple are able to afford high-end finishes in the house, such as the authentic English tapware in their bathroom, which was made in the same way as when the house was first built.
Caitlin and Lachlan said heritage items are far more expensive than regular fittings, a detail people should prepare for if they are thinking of doing a similar project.
To anyone thinking of renovating a heritage home, Lachlan and Caitlin suggest being prepared for the unexpected.
"I think you've got to be careful buying, a building inspection won't tell you everything - not behind the walls of these old homes," Lachlan said.
Despite all its challenges, Caitlin and Lachlan agree that their efforts on the home have been worth it.
"You never regret doing things properly and taking months to do something or restoring instead of patching, which takes so long," Caitlin said.
"You work really hard and it's painful but you get to the end, and you don't regret it."
You can follow along with their renovations on Instagram @signalling.fom.the.crescent, a page Caitlin made last year to get the community involved in their project, and to document their journey.
She said the couple welcome any questions people may have, and are happy to give advice on design projects.
"It's really nice when you are able to share what you do," she said.
"It is possible, let us show you how."
