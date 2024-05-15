The Courier
Country Road Ballarat setting 'green' trend for nation's fashion retailers

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
May 15 2024 - 12:30pm
Inside the Ballarat Country Road store.
YOGHURT containers transformed into table tops and broken mugs creating terrazzo display shelves have helped Country Road Ballarat become one of the first fashion retail stores in Australia to achieve a six-star green rating.

Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

