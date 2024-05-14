Alleged Lamborghini driver likely to plead guilty to Wendouree crash

The alleged driver of a Lamborghini which crashed into a Wendouree property will likely plead guilty to charges relating to the crash.
Bryce Dridan, 28, briefly appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video-link from custody on May 14, 2024, where his lawyer Micky Milardovic requested his client's matters be adjourned.
In addition to the Wendouree crash, Dridan has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, in relation to a fatal incident which killed an 18-year-old at a Stawell burnout event in November 2023.
During Tuesday's hearing, Mr Milardovic said his client would likely plead guilty to charges in the Magistrates' Court, which do not include the dangerous driving causing death offence.
But, he asked for more time to prepare for the plea hearing, as he had been focusing on a Supreme Court bail application for the 28-year-old.
According to police documents, Dridan is facing nine charges in the Magistrates' Court, which relate to two separate incidents in January, the Wendouree crash on May 3 and one charge of attempting to escape from a police officer on May 7.
On January 11, it's alleged Dridan drove about 30kmh over the speed limit and ran a red light while driving unlicenced on Midland Highway.
Dridan was again charged with unlicenced driving on Grevillea Road, Wendouree, on January 26.
In relation to the Wendouree crash, police allege Dridan drove in a manner which caused his car's wheels to lose traction, drove carelessly on Ring Road, Wendouree, failed to have proper control of his vehicle, and drove in a manner that was dangerous to the public.
The request for an adjournment was granted by magistrate Guillaume Bailin, and the matter was set for a further hearing on June 13.
