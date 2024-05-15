The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Pretend bouncer flees police on wrong side of the road while drink driving in CBD

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
May 15 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lydiard Street. File photo
Lydiard Street. File photo

A distinguished Ballarat firefighter was "on the cusp" of killing someone when he drunkenly escaped police by driving on the wrong side of Lydiard Street, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.