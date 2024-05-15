Pretend bouncer flees police on wrong side of the road while drink driving in CBD

A distinguished Ballarat firefighter was "on the cusp" of killing someone when he drunkenly escaped police by driving on the wrong side of Lydiard Street, a court has heard.
Matthew Blackwell, 35, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on May 14, 2024, to one charge of dangerous driving while pursued by police in relation to the incident.
According to a police summary, Blackwell was seen checking people's identification cards while pretending to be a security guard in front of a venue on September 3, 2023.
During this time, he was described as wearing dark clothing and smelling of alcohol, and was seen by police getting into a Toyota sedan after leaving the pub.
Blackwell was then followed by officers while driving north on Lydiard Street, but when they activated their lights and sirens, the 35-year-old accelerated and crossed onto the wrong side of the road.
The pursuit was abandoned for fear of endangering the public, but Blackwell continued driving on the wrong side of the road until he reached Seymour Street, where he was forced to swerve onto the correct side to avoid another car.
About 5.45am the following morning, police found the Toyota on Creswick Road, which was significantly damaged and filled with a large amount of empty alcohol cans.
On December 19, when Blackwell was questioned by police at his home, he said he couldn't remember the night in question as it was several months ago.
He also said the car belonged to his mother, but he had access to it at the time of the incident.
Blackwell's lawyer said on the night of the incident their client didn't notice the police lights and sirens behind him, but that he admitted to drink driving that day.
But, they said any damage to the vehicle happened before the day of the incident, and their client had no previous criminal history.
They also said the 35-year-old was currently unemployed and living with his parents in Creswick, but had previously worked as a draftsman and bricklayer, and had been a member of the Country Fire Authority since 1999.
During his time in the CFA, Blackwell had fought several significant blazes, including Black Saturday bushfires, and had received a National Emergency Medal for his service.
The lawyer also said Blackwell suffered from several health conditions including ADHD, anxiety and diabetes.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin said it was "inexplicable" how someone with no criminal history could have suddenly committed such a serious offence.
He ordered Blackwell be assessed for a community correction order [CCO], which would provide an insight on his willingness to rehabilitate.
"There's a fundamental disconnect here where someone hasn't been before the court before and is on the cusp of killing someone or on the cusp of going to jail," he said.
"There's a disconnect here between what's happening, and maybe the CCO [assessment] will explain that."
Blackwell will return to court for sentencing on May 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.