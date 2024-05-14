Ballarat's guide to the federal budget

Good morning. It's Emily Sweet here, managing editor of The Courier with today's key stories from our news team.
Last night, Treasurer Jim Chalmers handed down the federal budget. The Courier's politics reporter Nieve Walton was on hand to gauge the key deliverables for Ballarat.
Among the highlights was funding for key freight projects, money for roads and more back at tax time. Households will receive a $300 rebate on energy bills, with $325 for eligible small businesses. Meanwhile, rent assistance rates will increase by another 10 per cent, while funding will be doubled for homelessness services, to be matched by states and territories.
ACM's Lanie Tindale took a deep dive into the budget papers from Canberra and gives us the full breakdown of winners and losers.
In property, Gwen Liu looks at why the median house prices in Ballarat's fastest-growing areas, Delacombe and Alfredton, have declined more than two per cent in three months.
And Melanie Whelan speaks to Anne-Marie O'Neil about her journey with multiple sclerosis and what she's doing to raise awareness of those with the disease.
Today, The Courier will be bringing you more on what last night's budget means for you.
