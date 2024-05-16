This killer bird has killer eyeliner: meet the black-shouldered kite

A beautiful small white hawk with black in its wings, the black-shouldered kite has increased locally this year.
It is a bird of open farming country, where it is often seen hovering for a while before dropping down on a mouse or some other prey.
This is a seagull-sized raptor, with a wingspan of 900 millimetres.
Perched birds show a black shoulder patch on grey wings, as well as red eyes, and a short line of black behind the eyes.
It is among our smallest local hawks, although larger than a male collared sparrowhawk, or a nankeen kestrel.
Its numbers vary from year to year, probably dependent on conditions inland.
We typically see more here in autumn, when mice are in the paddocks. It is mostly found in pairs.
Mice have been the main prey observed by local bird watchers and photographers this year, but the black-shouldered kite also feeds on lizards, small birds and larger insects.
Perhaps surprisingly, mice are swallowed whole.
There are similar-looking kites in many other parts of the world, and there is another similar one - the letter-winged kite - in inland Australia.
It has more black under its wings, and is a rare visitor to the Ballarat region.
