Wakefield climbs into contention in The Courier player of the year | R5 voting

Bungaree's Tom Wakefield is the big mover in The Courier Central Highlands Football League player of the year.
Wakefield polled a maximum 10 votes in a best-on-ground performance in the Demons' 56-point win over Dunnstown in Saturday's round five.
This moves him into outright third position.
Chris Molivas (Daylesford) maintains his lead with 25 votes - one clear of Carngham-Linton defender Kynan Raven.
Wakefield has 22, with Ballan's Blake Colley next on 20.
There's then Harry Roscoe (Waubra), Mitch Comben (Bungaree), Nick O'Brien (Carngham-Linton), Sean Tighe (Hepburn) and Sean Willmott (Newlyn) chasing on 19.
Votes were well spread on Saturday.
Molivas received five votes and Raven closed the gap with five.
CARNGHAM-LINTON V SPRINGBANK
5-Dean O'Brien (CL), Kynan Raven (CL)
4-Tyson Scoble (CL), Nick O'Brien (CL), Tom Clark (CL)
3-Tarun Raven (CL)
2-Charles Patterson (CL), Jacob McMickan (CL)
1-Justin O'Brien (CL)
CRESWICK V GORDON
5-Ben Frazer (G), Marcus Hottes (C)
4-Dylan Anderson (G), Mick Nolan (G)
3-Jessi Lampi (G), Sam Griffiths (G)
2-Lachlan Payne (G), Mark Gunnell (G)
1-Jaymes Gorman (G), Ben Donald (C)
BUNGAREE V DUNNSTOWN
10-Tom Wakefield (B)
7-Anthony Caligiuri (D)
5-James Lukich (B)
4-Jackson Murphy (B)
3-Noah Browning (B)
1-Jackson Murphy (B)
DAYLESFORD V ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
7-Michael Searl (RC), Michael Lockyer (RC)
5-Andrew Panayi (D)
4-Chris Molivas (D)
3-Trent Lee (D), Alex Boyse (D)
1-Mack Rivett (RC)
BUNINYONG V LEARMONTH
7-Jacob Coxall (B)
5-Jack Robertson (B), Harli Givvens (B)
4-Derick Micallef (B)
3-Jarrod Morgan (B)
2-Monty Judd (L), Max Rowe (L)
1-Cam Kimber (L), Joel Ottavi (B)
WAUBRA V BALLAN
8-Blake Colley (B)
6-Darcy Jenkins (W)
5-Dean Robertson (W)
4-Tom Ford (W)
3-Harry Roscoe (W)
2-Ayden Tanner (B)
1-Harley Bongart (B), Jordan Lingard (B)
SKIPTON V HEPBURN
8-Brad McKay (H)
5-Jacob Maddock (S)
4-Rhys Monument (S), Pat Graham (S)
3-Sam Romeril (S)
2-Andy McKay (H), Jimmy Wallesz (H)
1-Josh Draffin (S), Jordan Grant (H)
CLUNES V BEAUFORT
7-Mark Paramonov (C), Ryan Thompson (C)
5-Matt Ryan (C)
4-Dylan Bulluss (C)
3-Nick Clarke (C)
2-Matt Wilson (B)
1-Matt Kasparian (C), Cormac Mahony (B)
25-Chris Molivas (Daylesford)
24-Kynan Raven (Carngham-Linton)
22-Tom Wakefield (Bungaree)
20-Blake Colley (Ballan)
19-Harry Roscoe (Waubra), Mitch Comben (Bungaree), Nick O'Brien (Carngham-Linton), Sean Tighe (Hepburn), Sean Willmott (Newlyn)
18-Alex Boyse (Daylesford), Cam Kimber (Learmonth), Tyson Scoble (Carngham-Linton)
16-Ben Simpson (Bungaree), Brad McKay (Hepburn), Jacob Coxall (Buninyong), Marcus Hottes (Creswick), Michael Lockyer (Rokewood-Corindhap), Tom Carey (Newlyn)
15-Jacob Maddock (Skipton)
14-Dallas Martin (Bungaree), Rhys Monument (Skipton)
13-Jack Robertson (Buninyong), Joel Ottavi (Buninyong), Liam Hoy (Newlyn), Tarun Raven (Carngham-Linton)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.