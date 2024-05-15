Grasshoppers pushing limit on player points

Rokewood-Corindhap is right on the edge in the use of players points in the opening five rounds of the Central Highlands Football League season.
The Grasshoppers are right on the limit averaging 44.6 each match, marginally inside their allocation of 45.
They have played with maximum points three times.
Three other clubs have hit their limit at least once.
Newlyn has used its full allocation twice, and Bungaree and Dunnstown once each.
Here's how they sit week-by-week and on average.
Five clubs have the highest allocation of 46 - Ballan, Beaufort, Carngham-Linton, Clunes, Daylesford.
Of these only Beaufort and Carngham-Linton are averaging less than 40.
Waubra has the lowest average on 27.6, with Hepburn next from the bottom on 31.2.
BALLAN (allocation, 46 points) 42, 41, 41, 45, 40 (match average 41.8)
BEAUFORT (46) 42, 39, 37, 35, 35 (37.6)
BUNGAREE (42) 40, 40, 41, 40, 42 (40.6)
BUNINYONG (40) 34, 33, 31, 30, 30 (31.6)
CARNGHAM-LINTON (46) 34, 38, 38, 38, 37 (37)
CLUNES (46) 45, 43, bye, 41, 41 (42.5)
CRESWICK (46) 36, 37, 32, 35, 37 (35.4)
DAYLESFORD (46) 45, 43, 43, 36, 39 (41.2)
DUNNSTOWN (42) 35, 39, 42, 34, 34 (36.8)
GORDON (40) 36, bye, 30, 35, 35 (34)
HEPBURN (40) 33, 33, 31, 28, 31 (31.2)
LEARMONTH (44) 33, 34, 32, 32, 32 (32.6)
NEWLYN (44) 44, 44, 41, 41, bye (42.5)
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP (45) 45, 45, 44, 44, 45 (44.6)
SKIPTON (42) bye, 41, 41, 40, 41 (40.75)
SPRINGBANK (40) 31, 36, 38, bye, 36 (35.25)
WAUBRA (44) 29, 25, 27, 28, 29 (27.6)
