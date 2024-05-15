Sutton, Cully eye off direct entry to Melbourne Cup

Dom Sutton has experienced a meteoric rise in his training career since relocating to Ballarat in April.
He has had his first Saturday metropolitan class winner and had starters in listed and group 3 company.
All up he has had two wins, two seconds and a third from 10 runners, predominantly on city tracks.
Sutton might be about to go to a whole new level.
He saddles consistent import Garachico in the listed $500,000 Andrew Ramsden, 2800m, at Flemington on Saturday.
The staying assignment not only offers Sutton an opportunity to secure his biggest win, but also a chance to secure a berth in the Melbourne Cup.
The winner of the Andrew Ramsden is granted direct entry into the Melbourne Cup.
Garachico has had four starts for Sutton, running second at Morphettville and Flemington at his latest tour outings.
Richard Cully is chasing the same dream with his two-time cups winner Excelleration.
The seven-year-old is one of the most improved stayers going around with wins at his latest three starts for Cully's Burrumbeet stable.
He jumped from victory in the Great Western Cup to winning the group 3 Launceston Cup and group 2 Adelaide Cup.
He has been freshened up since the Adelaide Cup success on March 11, with Cully giving him trials at Bendigo and Horsham to sharpen him up for a return.
Ballarat also has interests in last-start Sandown Hillside winner Verifier for Nigel Blackiston, and Ciaron Maher duo Strawberry Rock and Lionel
MEANWHILE, the build-up to Grand National Steeplechase Day in Ballarat on Sunday, August 25, continues at Casterton on Sunday.
The $100,000 Two Rivers Steeplechase will feature on the Casterton Cup program.
The Henry Dwyer-trained Riding High has the highest rating.
He bypassed the Warrnambool May Carnival and has had just the one jumps outing this preparation for a fourth to Stern Idol over the fences at Pakenham.
Grand Annual winner Count Zero (Symon Wilde) is also set for Casterton.
