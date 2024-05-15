The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

Sutton, Cully eye off direct entry to Melbourne Cup

DB
By David Brehaut
May 15 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garachico stretches out at Flemington, where he will be starting in the Andrew Ramsden on Saturday. Picture by George Sal/Racing Photos.
Garachico stretches out at Flemington, where he will be starting in the Andrew Ramsden on Saturday. Picture by George Sal/Racing Photos.

Dom Sutton has experienced a meteoric rise in his training career since relocating to Ballarat in April.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.