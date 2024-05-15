Two arrested after stolen car chase in Sebastopol

A stolen car with suspicious-looking number plates caused traffic chaos in Sebastopol after crashing into a truck on the Midland Highway.
Emergency crews were called to the corner of Albert Street and Docwra Street to find the wrecked car, a red Holden, about 10am on May 15.
Police said two people, a man and a woman from Ballarat aged 20, were arrested after trying to flee the scene.
A police spokesperson said it's believed three people stole a car in Bacchus Marsh then joined a convoy with another stolen vehicle about 9.30am.
"Moorabool Crime investigation unit and Airwing (police helicopter) followed the vehicle from Bacchus Marsh through to Glenmore, Mount Edgerton and to Buninyong," the spokesperson said in a statement.
"The vehicle was travelling along Albert Street in Sebastopol at excessive speed, before colliding with an oncoming truck and then hitting a light pole."
Detectives were seen emptying the vehicle and putting items into evidence bags.
The number plate, which appeared to be hand-painted, did not show up on a VicRoads number plate search.
The second vehicle, and third offender, is yet to be found, police added.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed a man was treated for upper body injuries and taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, with dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
