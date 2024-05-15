CHFL 2024 all-star team of the year so far

Who is firing in the Central Highlands Football League season?
Here is my CHFL all-star line-up after five rounds.
B: Jordan Crone (Dunnstown), Justin O'Brien (Carngham-Linton), Jimmy Wallesz (Hepburn)
HB: Kynan Raven (Carngham-Linton), Alex Boyse (Daylesford), Zac Jenkins (Rokewood-Corindhap)
C: Chris Molivas (Daylesford), Liam Hoy (Newlyn), Bailey Veale (Gordon)
HF: Todd Finco (Springbank), Joel Ottavi (Buninyong), Nick O'Brien (Carngham-Linton)
F: Rhys Monument (Skipton), Brendan Sutcliffe (Gordon), Mitch Phelps (Newlyn)
R: Ben Jones (Daylesford), James Lukich (Bungaree) Cam Kimber (Learmonth),
Int: Sean Tighe (Hepburn), Sean Willmott (Newlyn), Mitch Comben (Bungaree), Brant Haintz (Springbank), Dallas Martin (Bungaree), Tyson Scoble (Carngham-Linton)
