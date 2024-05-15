The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

VCAT grants permit to controversial accommodation near Daylesford

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 15 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A panorama from the road leading up to the proposed glamping site. Picture by Lachlan Bence
A panorama from the road leading up to the proposed glamping site. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A controversial "glamping" campsite proposal near Daylesford has been granted a permit, after its developer took Hepburn Shire to VCAT.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.