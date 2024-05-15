Man stabbed at The George Hotel after toilet fight turns ugly

An alcohol fueled fight which started in the toilets of Ballarat's The George Hotel has resulted in a man being stabbed in the leg on the pub's dancefloor, a court has heard.
A 22-year-old man, who has not been named as he wasn't convicted, pleaded guilty to one charge of affray in relation to the fight which occurred in the early hours of January 4, 2024.
About 2am, the accused went into The George Hotel toilets, but soon became aggressive towards two men who were also using the facilities.
The 22-year-old demanded the two men give him a "bump" of cocaine, but when they said they didn't have any, he became increasingly aggressive and told them to "f--- off".
Eventually, one of the men managed to calm the 22-year-old down by telling him the other person was a boxer, and warned him not to start a fight.
After this, all three men shook hands and left the toilets.
Later that night, the man and an associate, who is a co-accused in the matter, approached the two men on the dancefloor.
When the co-accused asked which of them was a boxer, one of the men said "I'm not really a boxer, I was just trying to defuse the situation".
In response, the co-accused began threatening the men, before pulling out a dagger and stabbing one of them through the leg.
At the same time, the accused, in quick succession, punched both victims in the head, resulting in pain and cuts to their faces.
The men were then separated by security, which was when one of the victim's noticed a stinging pain in his leg and realised he had been stabbed.
The 22-year-old and the co-accused were arrested by police while trying to leave the venue, after which a search of the co-accused's bag located a Harley Davidson-branded dagger.
During a subsequent interview, both the accused and co-accused refused to answer any police questions.
CCTV footage recovered from The George Hotel showed the co-accused brandishing a knife in his hand in the lead up to the attack.
During a hearing at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on May 14, 2024, the 22-year-old's lawyer described the victims' injuries as "minor" and disputed some facts of the case.
They said the initial fight wasn't started over drugs, but rather because one cubicle was being occupied for a long period of time, and the argument broke out as his client needed the toilet.
The lawyer also said their client was unaware the co-accused had a knife during the attack, and he should not be punished for the other man's actions.
The 22-year-old, who has no relevant criminal history, was described by his lawyer as the father of two young children, and studying a certificate in disability work.
Given you're young, I'm not recording a conviction, I'm giving you an opportunity which [would otherwise] prevent you doing many things.- Magistrate Guillaume Bailin
In response, magistrate Guillaume Bailin said "rampant" alcohol-fueled violence could not be tolerated, but the 22-year-old's rehabilitation was a major consideration given his youthfulness.
Mr Bailin also said he wouldn't be held responsible for the stabbing committed by the co-accused.
He sentenced the 22-year-old to an 18-month community corrections order without conviction, where he must complete 100 hours of community work.
You come before the court having made a very serious error, you've breached the trust of the community," Mr Bailin said to the 22-year-old.
"Given you're young, I'm not recording a conviction, I'm giving you an opportunity which [would otherwise] prevent you doing many things."
If the man hadn't pleaded guilty, Mr Bailin said he would have sentenced him to prison time.
