The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man stabbed at The George Hotel after toilet fight turns ugly

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
May 15 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The George Hotel where a man was stabbed on the dancefloor on January 4, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford
The George Hotel where a man was stabbed on the dancefloor on January 4, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford

An alcohol fueled fight which started in the toilets of Ballarat's The George Hotel has resulted in a man being stabbed in the leg on the pub's dancefloor, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.