How MasterChef role helps Liam Downes highlight his dream

THE chance to guest judge on one of Australia's biggest foodie shows has put the spotlight on Liam Downes' passion: showcasing a paddock-to-plate culinary experience.
It has been a little more than a year since Mr Downes moved his young family to Wattle Flat and stepping up as Black Cat Truffles and head chef.
He has been in a whirlwind learning the ropes - the biggest hurdle being training up truffle dogs but little Dot has sorted that for him, proving naturally accomplished and enthusiastic about the task.
Mr Downes has introduced brunch in the restaurant, which has been an increasingly popular feature in the property's off-season and enticing people that extra 10 minutes out of town to slow down and enjoy the experience.
MasterChef Australia came visiting about six months in to Mr Downes' Black Cat move, while he was still finding his way. He has been humbled by the rush of interest after the show aired on Tuesday, May 14, for what his business has been working to achieve.
One viewer even rang him from Sydney to congratulate him about 11pm that night.
Mr Downes said Tourism Midwest Victoria and Visit Victoria had been supportive in lobbying for the show to film at his farm.
MasterChef Australia judge Sofia Levin, a guest judge for Ballarat's best pie competition in 2023, has also been known to eat at Mair Street's Ragazzone, where Mr Downes had been the executive chef.
But it still felt surreal for Mr Downes to take up a judging role on such a juggernaut.
"It was definitely great to have a focus about the farm," Mr Downes said.
"I'm from the country and my dad has been at me about learning what I need to do, like fixing plumbing, that I've never had to worry about.
"There's the holistic thing about my kitchen, like the bees and the extra stuff we look after but the whole thing I'm proud about is the food and gardens."
Mr Downes said word was gradually spreading on what Black Cat Truffles could offer.
He did not want it to be the "elusive and expensive" experience people might think a truffle farm exuded. Mr Downes has been working to create a spot where people might just visit for a coffee, wine and cheese.
Visitors were also gradually starting to realise it was only a 10 minute drive from town but there has been a steady stream of regulars from Wattle Flat, Creswick and Brown Hill building.
From November right up to last weekend, people have been spending weekend mornings brunching outside on the property.
Mr Downes' Black Cat Truffle predecessors Kristen Simpson and Tom Eadie still check in when he needed but have completely handed over the reigns.
One full seasonal year in, Mr Downes said he had to be pretty happy with his first truffle yields and there was plenty of room to grow.
Mr Downes said plans for the future were "really accelerating".
"The word is out there a bit more now," Mr Downes said. "At Ragazzone and Moon and Mountain I felt that groundswell in people talking about you and what you're doing and I'm starting to feel that here now too."
