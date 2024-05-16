The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

Starlight provides highlight in Cleo's brave leukaemia battle

MS
By Michelle Smith
May 16 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cleo, 10, was diagnosed with leukaemia when she was four. Picture by Kate Healy
Cleo, 10, was diagnosed with leukaemia when she was four. Picture by Kate Healy

Cleo might be just 10 but with three teenage siblings she's growing up quickly, and has already been through more than most kids her age.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.