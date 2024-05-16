Starlight provides highlight in Cleo's brave leukaemia battle

Cleo might be just 10 but with three teenage siblings she's growing up quickly, and has already been through more than most kids her age.
When she was just four and a half she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, undergoing six months of intensive treatment, including several long stays at the Royal Children's Hospital and a further 18 months of treatment before beating the disease.
Looking at the positives in each day, no matter how small, helped Cleo and her parents Jordie and Brendan get through the tough times when the family were apart.
For weeks Cleo and her parents were in hospital, and her siblings were back in Ballarat in the care of family and friends.
"We had no idea how long we were going to be away for. It depended day by day how Cleo's treatment went and how she responded," Jordie said.
Heartbreakingly, it meant that each time her three older children Evie, Jack and Lola asked when they were coming home, she was unable to respond.
"I could never really give the kids an answer to when we were going to be home," she said.
After that initial six weeks they made frequent visits for treatment before another 10 week admission early in 2019.
Thankfully she has since recovered and is back to living a full life.
"She's back in to it, doing everything that any other 10 year old is doing - netball, basketball, tap dancing, and she just loves being with her friends," Jordie said.
Their ordeal began when Cleo developed bruising, lethargy, sore legs and a sore tummy.
Their GP suggested blood tests, and that night doctors at Ballarat Base Hospital rang them asking them to come straight in.
"They told us everything pointed to leukaemia and we were sent straight to the Royal Children's Hospital ... and for six weeks we were down there," Jordie said.
Jordie said because of Cleo's age at the time, she didn't really have a concept of what was happening to her.
"She was at an age where we could bribe and get through a lot with happy things for her to think about and she definitely loved seeing her siblings when they came down," she said.
The Starlight Foundation helped provide some of the high points of Cleo's time in hospital, with regular visits from Captain Starlight to entertain her on the ward, and visiting the Starlight Express Room at the RCH when she was well enough. Her brother and sisters were also regular visitors to the room to enjoy the fun and activities on offer.
"We've got a couple of beautiful moments where they visited the room and turned her from being sad and laying there with nothing to do to absolutely lighting up her day," Jordie said.
"The older she gets she is probably talking about it more, but whenever we went down (to hospital) she would always come home and remember the fun thing that happened, She soon forgot about the treatment but remembered either seeing the (Starlight) Captains or her favourite nurse."
Even now, three and a half years since finishing treatment, Cleo is still a regular visitor to the Royal Children's Hospital for blood tests and monitoring every four months.
After she returned home she needed to stay isolated to avoid getting sick because the treatments had compromised her immune system. One of her favourite things to do with her sisters Evie and Lola during that time was watch fashion and makeup workshops run by model and influencer Bec Harding.
The Starlight Foundation recently granted Cleo a wish - which was to be a model for the day with Ms Harding.
Cleo spent a day with Ms Harding shopping at Chadstone before taking a limo ride to a studio for a styling session and photo shoot, before staying the night at Hotel Chadstone.
"Cleo's wish was such a special time for our entire family. Whilst Cleo got to be the star for the day, the rest of us could be there to enjoy, join in and watch Cleo fulfill her dream. It was a time for me especially to reflect on how far Cleo has come from diagnosis, what she went through and just how much it did impact our family," Jordie said.
Starlight Day will be held on May 21, which aims to raise $1 million by June 30 to help brighten the lives of seriously ill children. To donate visit starlight.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.