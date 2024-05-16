'Particularly vulnerable': Woman robs fellow patient at Ballarat Base Hospital

A woman who stole a fellow patient's phone, handbag and purse while in Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department has faced court for a series of offences.
Tina Forrest admitted to committing the offence after she was admitted to the hospital's emergency department on May 19, 2023.
The theft was discovered after the victim returned from receiving a scan, and found her black handbag, purse and mobile phone were missing.
When she alerted staff to the absence of these possessions, they told her Forrest had been sitting in her bay while she was away.
A subsequent search of Forrest's bay, which was opposite the victim's, revealed a handbag matching the missing one beneath her walking frame.
When asked, Forrest said it belonged to her, but a subsequent search of the bag found it contained cards in the victim's name.
Forrest was subsequently arrested by police after hospital workers said there was no medical need for her to stay in the emergency department.
Three-and-a-half-months later, Forrest was again charged with theft after she stole flowers and earrings from the Black Hill Post Office.
About 12.30pm on August 31, 2023, Forrest entered the store to collect a parcel, but while there, took two pairs of earrings and hid them under her package.
Before leaving, she also grabbed two bunches of flowers and walked out of the store without paying.
This incident was captured on the store's CCTV, and the footage was handed over to police.
Forrest was also charged with causing an accident on January 6, 2022, while driving unlicenced between Bairnsdale and Melbourne.
This has occurred in the emergency department where she [Forrest] was a patient as well, and she has taken from another patient who was particularly vulnerable.- Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz
At this time, Forrest was driving despite not having slept for two days owing to insomnia.
When Forrest reached the town of Rosedale on the Princess Freeway, she failed to slow to 60kmh, and continued to travel at a high speed and crash into a truck in front of her.
The Toyota Hilux she was driving was heavily damaged in the crash, while the truck was only minorly damaged.
When questioned by police, Forrest said she was unable to say how the collision had occurred, but she probably fell asleep at the wheel.
At a plea hearing in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on May 14, 2024, lawyer Jacqui Hession said her client had been seeking help from multiple mental health services since 2023.
In addition to her mental health conditions, Ms Hession said Forrest suffered from several other health problems, and was seeing a specialist cardiologist.
Because of the combination of these conditions, she said Forrest found it difficult to attend some compulsory appointments, despite her desire to engage with services.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said while the driving matters were serious, she was most concerned about the hospital theft.
I'm concerned the offending was still occurring during a period of time when you were already getting help.- Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz
"This has occurred in the emergency department where she [Forrest] was a patient as well, and she has taken from another patient who was particularly vulnerable," she said.
Ms Mykytowycz ordered Forrest to be assessed for a community corrections order, which she said could build on the mental health services she already visits.
"I'm concerned the offending was still occurring during a period of time when you were already getting help," she said.
The matter was adjourned to allow for this assessment and will return to court on June 25.
