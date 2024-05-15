Meet the couple renovating their heritage home all by themselves

Good morning. It's Emily Sweet here, managing editor of The Courier with today's key stories from our newsroom.
In our top story, Rachel Jackson meets Caitlin and Lachlan Kingsley, who are renovating a Ballarat heritage house, a project they said will form their "forever home".
They bought the home for $309,000 in 2016 and it home has most recently been valued at more than $700,000. They share their journey to saving and buying a property and how they're renovating it while working and raising a family.
In a heartwarming story, Alex Dalziel brings meets six-year-old Alfredton boy Lenny Mallia, who called Triple-Zero when his mum Rennae Schultz went into labour four weeks early.
Lenny is now being honoured by Triple Zero Victoria for his impressive actions.
And Michelle Smith reveals that the Royal South Street Society Eisteddfod has been locked out of Her Majesty's Theatre, which has a later-than-scheduled completion date.
It's a blow for the 133-year-old eisteddfod, which had hoped to be in the theatre this year to celebrate the centenary of its Graceful Girl Solo calisthenics competition - an event that has helped shape the sport in Australia.
Meanwhile, in sport, David Brehaut brings us his Central Highlands Football League all-star line-up after five rounds. Who made the cut?
Thanks for reading.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
