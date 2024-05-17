A Sunday dining experience to savour at Ballarat's Hotel Vera Advertising Feature

Hotel Vera's Babae restaurant will host two Sunday lunches are part of the Ballarat Heritage Festival. Picture supplied

A major drawcard on the Ballarat Heritage Festival calendar is the five-course lunch at Ballarat's newest fine dining restaurant, Babae.



Curated by the venue's culinary director, awarding winning/hatted chef Tim Foster, and head chef Hunter Tacuyan, the lunch will showcase time-honoured techniques, heirloom varieties and flavoured memories from the past, presented with a modern flair.



Titled "Things my Grandmother taught me", the event will also focus on the restoration journey of Hotel Vera, the 19th century mansion that's home to Babae.



Built in the late 1800s, it was once a grand 20-room residence owned by Stanislaus and Flora Zichy Woinarski, and is now a seven-suite boutique hotel, named after co-owner David Cook-Doulton's grandmother.

Together with Martin Shew and their passion for restoring grand heritage buildings, the pair relished the challenge of developing bespoke accommodation that tastefully juxtaposes historic elements against a clean, contemporary aesthetic.

"There are those rare people who touch our lives in very special ways," Cook-Doulton said of his grandmother. "They guide us with their love, wisdom and humanity. When I think of love, I see my grandmother's face, smiling, reaching for an embrace. I want this hotel to embody this unassuming, yet extraordinary woman."

Foster's grandmother was also a huge influence in his life, teaching him how to cook, preserve, and use the techniques he still uses today in the modern setting to create dishes that stand the test of time.



"It was a very different era in the late 1900s," he said, "my grandmother didn't have all the modern appliances we have today. They relied on wood stoves, limited refrigeration and having to preserve and cure things.

"The techniques from my heritage have taught me how to use the abundance of produce that comes from the land, using this produce across the season."



The menu at Babae reflects the changing seasons and showcases the very best local and regional produce, much of which comes from the Ballarat region or the restaurant's 25-acre farm between Bendigo and Ballarat.

"We are all committed to genuine, old-school hospitality - growing and supporting local communities and producers," Foster said.

"By paying attention to the smallest service details, preparing our dishes with passion, and cooking with respectful acknowledgement of those who have taught and inspired us, we trust our guests will leave Babae feeling well-loved and cared for."

Things my Grandmother taught me will be held on Sunday May 19 and 26 at Babae, 710 Sturt Street, Ballarat, with limited tickets still available.

