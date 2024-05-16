Ticket to Paris on the table - Ballarat should be 'feeling very Olympic'

THE TABLES are set and, like Sanka in Cool Runnings, Ballarat should be feeling very Olympic today.
Tickets to the 2024 Paris Games are on the line in Wendouree.
This is not the first time Ballarat has hosted Olympic qualifiers for Australian table tennis. Our seemingly nondescript, purpose-built stadium housed the Australian qualifying tournament for the 2000 Sydney Olympics and became a base for a few national teams' training.
This time, the lights are brighter (almost doubling in lux) and - with the support of City of Ballarat - there are 12 brand new tables ready for play.
Table tennis might not be the highest profile Olympic sport in Australia but you should not underestimate how big a lure the sport's speed, precision and agility has in other nations where tournament purses hold six-figure sums.
Fifteen-year-old Australian prodigy Aditya Sareen, who splits his time between Australia and the United States, will arrive in Ballarat after World Cup action in Macao, China. The massive stadium event had talent fighting for their share in a $US1 million prize pool.
The facilities we have in Ballarat might not have the same arena-scale seating or wrestling-like entrances but our stadium is somewhat of a hidden gem in the Hollioake Park Sporting Complex.
The legend has been told in this column before, but is always worth reiterating, this started in a bingo hall in Wendouree.
Ken Eyres, a man known as the Godfather of Ballarat, had started to realise the potential bingo could offer a city when gambling was legalised in Victoria. In 1977, Mr Eyres secured a bingo licence to raise money for North Ballarat Football Club.
Weekly bingo sessions helped to fund sporting infrastructure across the city, such as North Ballarat Sports Club and Ballarat Football Netball League headquarters Saxon House. This gambling game helped build the Wendouree-based badminton and table tennis centres - both of which host international standard events.
These are key building blocks to this city's sporting reputation which, at that stage, was one of two Australian Olympic host cities (thanks to our rowing course for the 1956 Melbourne Games).
Olympic table tennis trials might go largely unrealised by most in Ballarat, but they are here for what our city can offer.
Olympic and Paralympic table tennis player Melissa Tapper is said to have already called into Ballarat Table Tennis Association to test out the venue as she vies to qualify for Paris.
The best part about Olympic qualifiers for the Ballarat sporting fan is that entry is free to watch showdowns with most of the nation's best talent, from 51-year-old Jian Fang Lay to 15-year-old Connie Psihogios in the women's draw or world number 52 Finn Luu in the men's draw.
There will be athletes in our stadium earning their spot to the 2024 Paris Games. Obvious but still an incredible factor when we turn on our tellys for Paris coverage to know Ballarat has been a small part of the journey.
Olympic qualifiers are round robin style, hitting off with the national junior boys' squad in a round robin tournament on Friday evening.
We want big sporting events in Ballarat and tournaments like this are key parts of that bigger picture.
There is plenty at stake on these tables.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.