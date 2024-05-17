REVEALED: How much your rates will go up this year

Ballarat ratepayers will pay higher rates and more for waste services in the 2024-25 council budget.
The City of Ballarat council has passed on the full rate increase of 2.75 per cent to ratepayers in the draft 2024-25 budget.
A rate cap is set by the state government and is the maximum a local government can increase rates in their budget.
The 2023-24 rate cap was 3.5 per cent, so the increase is 0.75 per cent lower for the 2024-25 financial year.
Council anticipates an revenue of $255 million from rates, user fees, fees and fines and waste charges in 2024-25.
Expenses are expected to be $245 million, around $20 million more than 2023-24 - a large part of that is an additional $10 million in employee costs.
Another increase is on the general waste fee, an increase of 7.4 per cent, an estimate of $34 more per property, a $491 fee.
Mayor Des Hudson said the budget was prepared after an extensive community engagement period and was a "disciplined budget" to continue services but also deliver major projects.
"We're also conscious of the cost of living prices that is continuing to impact many across our community - the City of Ballarat has also been impacted by escalating costs, which has resulted in the decision to increase rates in line with the state government's rate cap," he said.
"We do not make these decisions without deep consideration. However, this increase is necessary for us to continue to deliver vital services to our growing community."
The increase in the general waste charge was a result of the council implementing the state government policy relating to the separation of waste and recycling into four streams.
The kerbside bin transition is expected to be rolled out in mid-2025, which will include a food organics and garden organics (FOGO) waste bin.
General rates for rateable residential properties have increased 4.83 per cent to 0.00297600 capital improvement value, and commercial has increased 2.37 per cent to 0.00744000.
The biggest increase was for rural residential properties, with a 9.19 per cent increase to 0.00297600.
These are used to determine the market value of the property and rates fees for that property.
Community priorities identified from the engagement process were investing in roads, bike paths and parking, investment in sporting facilities, improved town planning and housing, improved public transport, increased commitment to social inclusion and sustainability and climate change.
Council will add $1 million to for footpath renewal and increased maintenance funding.
A number of new initiatives for sporting facilities are included in the draft budget to be rolled out over the next four financial years, like $1.89 million for Buninyong netball courts and cricket nets, $2.5 million for the City Oval changerooms design project, and $2.2 million for the Len T Fraser skate park expansion design.
The implementation of stage one for the Brown Hill Reserve masterplan has received $1.46 million in the draft budget.
Council will start construction on the Sebastopol Community Hub, a $15 million project, and has borrowed $2.5 million for the project.
The council will borrow $20.16 million for several projects, including the Sebastopol Community Hub and $4 million for humidifiers at the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
In 2023-24, the council had zero borrowings, however the council have $28 million in loans as of June 30.
"$23.1 million of this is an interest only loan that is due to be repaid in December 2025. However, the 2024/25 Budget assumes this will be refinanced via a principal and interest loan to be repaid over 10 years by December 2035," council corporate services director John Hausler said.
"The remaining $4.9 million will be repaid by March 2028."
In December 2022, the council advocated to the Victorian government for $1.45 million for humidifiers.
There's also $2.7 million for the Eastwood Leisure Centre, $935,000 for heat pumps at the Ballarat Aquatic and Leisure Centre, $3.6 million for the Little Bridge Street Bus Interchange Upgrade for the Bridge Mall redevelopment, $1.2 million for the animal shelter, and $2.3 million for the Yarrowee Gross Pollutant Trap.
Council's chief executive Evan King said the loan was needed to pursue projects.
"We needed to balance the budget in the end," he said.
"Many of those projects are existing projects and some of them are new. In order to deliver those assets for the community, the only way be can deliver those is through borrowing.
"It's a strategic financial management decision to supplement our rates with some borrowings to be able to deliver those projects incredibly important to the community."
The draft budget shows increases to council-run childcare facilities, and services run by the aquatic centre, as well as new fees to hire council facilities like the Mining Exchange.
The council's budget included a 10 per cent increase for the single pension rebate, which increases from $100 to $110.
Parking infringements for staying in a spot for over the limit will not increase and will still be $76.
While the general waste charge increases, the green waste service charge will remain the same at $72 per property.
Overall, the council has invested $122.8 million into capital infrastructure including $28.6 million in carryover projects from the prior financial year.
The draft budget will be debated and voted for adopted by councillors on Wednesday, May 22.
