'Dad was the only guy with a turban': Ajmer's life for Sikh community

Ajmer Singh Gill has been remembered as an educator, a guardian and an reformer in Australian Sikh community.
The former president of the National Sikh Council died at the age of 81 in Ballarat due to ill health on May 2.
Sikhism is an Indian religion. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there were more than 210,000 Sikhs across the country.
Ajmer's son Sietel Singh Gill said his family migrated to Australia in 1981, moving first to Perth, followed by Southern Cross, Tennant Creek, Darwin, Sydney, and finally Ballarat.
"We were in a lot of small country towns and often dad was the only guy with a turban, sometimes the only brown guy there," he said.
Ajmer's wife Kalwant Kaur Gill said Ajmer was the first people to organise Sikh participation at the Sydney Anzac Day march.
"A lot of Sikhs were killed in the wars but we had no recognition," Kalwant said.
A total of 28 Sikhs attended the initial march in 2007.
Kalwant said Ajmer got the approval, then called on Sikhs, wore his father's badges, and joined the Anzac march every year.
Sietel said his father wore a red turban most of the time, only switching to a blue one on Anzac Day.
"You can be in the cultural group and not be very religious. Dad wanted to be both," Sietel said.
"A lot of younger people don't have opportunity to learn the language, Punjab, and did not really have an idea of what it meant to be a Sikh, either culturally or religiously," he said.
Sietel said his father open the first camp to teach young Sikhs in Sydney in 1998.
Sikh Youth Australia was established in the following year and Ajmer was one of the funding members. The summer camp is still running every year.
"He was also part of the big push to get Punjabi as a course (for) kindergarten to Year 6 and high school," Sietel said.
Sietel said his father was proactive in reaching out to state and national governments to advocate for the Sikh-Australian community.
He was as part of the Cultural Advisory Committee member and Advisor on Sikhism to the the Australian Defence Force, Sietel said.
Kalwant said her husband became the first Sikh marriage celebrant in Australia in 2013.
"Sikh marriage celebrants didn't exist in Australia before. So he organized that and then he recruited a few people that would go to a Sikh wedding, and then get them to sign all the paperwork.
"So you didn't have to have two weddings. It was just approved straight and straight."
