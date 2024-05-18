Why aren't there pedestrian lights outside the hospital?

May 20 each year is International Clinical Trials Day, and I would like to say thanks to the staff at Ballarat Austin Radiation Oncology Centre, Ballarat Oncology and Haematology Services and Grampians Health Ballarat, for their ongoing commitment to improving treatments and outcomes for people diagnosed with breast cancer, through their participation in the Breast Cancer Trials research program.
More than 20,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer across Australia this year alone.
That is 54 women per day.
But while we still have a long way to go before we have a cure for every person, more women are surviving this disease than ever before.
Over the past three decades survival rates for breast cancer have increased by more than 30 per cent and clinical trials research has made a significant contribution to this.
My team and I at Breast Cancer Trials would like to extend our deepest thanks.
We would not have been able to achieve what we have without you, and we look forward to what will be achieved together in the years to come.
Soozy J Smith PhD, Breast Cancer Trials.
I write to thank the genU volunteers for their outstanding contribution to the Ballarat community in the past year.
Our volunteers provide what is aptly described by a genU client as an essential service.
The kindness and generosity shown by these volunteers plays a major role in helping brighten the days of others.
National Volunteer Week (May 20-26) is a chance for us to recognise and celebrate the efforts of everyone who dedicates their time to making lives better and communities stronger through their volunteer role.
I know our clients appreciate the volunteers for their selfless efforts. The connections between volunteer and client can't be understated, and the positive impact this has on people's mental health benefits everyone.
On behalf of genU, I would also like to take the opportunity to thank all the volunteers across the Ballarat region for their commitment to give back to the community in a significant way.
Clare Amies, genU chief executive, Belmont
A deep, sharp pot hole at the edge of the Sunraysia Highway, Learmonth caused two left hand tyres to have bulged wall damage, one being also ruptured to go flat as we continued along the road toward Ballarat.
The initial crunching of the wheels to the pothole edge at 60kmh was loud and dramatic, startling my four-year-old child and I.
Only my attuned sense of my vehicle handling noticed the altered tracking along the subsequent 100kmh road, to have me pull over and discover the deflating rear tire.
A less experienced driver may have been exposed to grievous hazard with the unsuspected deflating tyre at high speed.
Beside the serious road safety hazard, his ordeal has cost me $720 for two new tires and a front end alignment, on top of the loss of remaining tread of the damaged tires and the several hours of time and runabout to remediate the damage caused by the disgusting state of our heavily trafficked Victorian arterial roads, that are collectively in the worst condition that I have ever witnessed in my 52 years.
The Victorian government needs to release and promote a mobile app for easy, real time reporting of road hazards, because the current arrangement has caused the public to be apathetic to reporting hazards in their despairing disbelief of the government's pathetic address to continual small stage maintenance that would preserve our roads better and for longer.
Leo Dridan, Amphitheatre
Last night I attended an exhibition of textile art by local artist Sueanne Lyle at the Mercure Hotel Ballarat.
Her work is absolutely beautiful and I am sure many of your readers would appreciate knowing of this exhibition.
Ron Keen, Glen Waverley.
Are we going to build a roundabout (at Dyson Drive) then replace it with traffic lights in two years like two other intersections down the road?
Just put the traffic lights in now and save us redoing the job.
Darren O'Hagan, Ballarat.
The pedestrian crossing on Drummond Street North is a safety hazard to the public.
This crossing is used by many hospital patients who are at the Ballarat Base hospital or visiting.
When you drive through the crossing at night you can barely see anything including people who are crossing which could end up in an accident.
The crossing at St John of God Hospital which is a private hospital has traffic lights which is much safer, so I don't see why the Ballarat Base Hospital which is a public hospital doesn't have any.
Kurt Spokes, Miners Rest.
