Letters

Why aren't there pedestrian lights outside the hospital?

May 18 2024 - 10:30am
The Ballarat Base Hospital. File photo
The Ballarat Base Hospital. File photo

HUGE TRIAL EFFORT

May 20 each year is International Clinical Trials Day, and I would like to say thanks to the staff at Ballarat Austin Radiation Oncology Centre, Ballarat Oncology and Haematology Services and Grampians Health Ballarat, for their ongoing commitment to improving treatments and outcomes for people diagnosed with breast cancer, through their participation in the Breast Cancer Trials research program.

