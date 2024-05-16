Community rallies to save The Forge from liquidation

Suppliers have thrown their support behind Ballarat pizzeria The Forge at a creditors' meeting to decide the fate of the struggling business.
Australian Securities and Investments Commission documents have revealed details of a meeting held on May 1 between administrators for the business and 28 different creditors owed money prior to going under administration.
Among the creditors were food and drink suppliers, former staff, accountants and the ATO.
The meeting was to decide the path forward for The Forge, and to vote on whether to adopt a Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) or liquidate the business to pay off debts.
It comes after The Forge entered voluntary administration on March 22, following what owner Tim Matthews called "challenging" economic conditions following the COVID pandemic.
At the meeting, creditors heard Mr Matthews would sell his house to fund the repayments made to creditors through the DOCA, totalling $150,000 of available funds.
The documents revealed The Forge had been insolvent since "at least 2016", which is when debt with the ATO started to accrue.
Of the creditors owed money by The Forge, the ATO was owed the highest amount of $228,325.72. The 25 other creditors voting at the meeting were owed a combined total of $201,486.76.
Under the DOCA, directorship would be transferred back to Mr Matthews, employees would be retained and business would continue as normal.
Unsecured creditors would get three cents on the dollar after priority creditors, such as employees owed entitlements or wages, were paid.
The DOCA was passed, with 25 creditors voting in favour of the deed, and one creditor, the ATO, voting against.
Meeting chairperson Robyn Erskine placed a casting vote in favour of the DOCA's adoption.
Ms Erskine noted the ATO, which voted against the deed, represented a greater debt value than the other 25 creditors combined, but the amount was not so high as to override majority rule.
Prior to voting, creditors expressed their support for The Forge, and recognised the role it played in shaping Ballarat's modern hospitality scene.
Mr Matthews said The Forge would have to close its Victoria Street location moving forward from administration, but would continue to operate its sites on Armstrong Street and in Alfredton.
"We have had to make some pretty drastic changes, and improve our business quite dramatically going through voluntary administration," Mr Matthews said.
He thanked the Ballarat community, and The Forge's suppliers, for their continued support throughout the business' troubled times.
"We have jumped the first hurdle, a bigger second hurdle and now we have a few more hurdles ahead of us," Mr Matthews said.
"We have a great business, it is obviously a pretty resilient business, having made it through COVID, staff shortages and now we are in the cost of living crisis.
"We are in a much better spot to survive now. Thanking the public for their continued support is the thing that comes to mind."
