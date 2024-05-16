Zali wants people to talk about her eye - instead AI changed her appearance

Zali O'Dea was trying to promote face equality, instead photo editing tools changed her face so it would fit in.
As a newborn Dr O'Dea was involved in a car accident and sustained an acquired brain injury resulting in third nerve palsy.
Since then, her right eye looks like it is winking or shut.
In preparation for face equality week, Dr O'Dea was running images through a photo editing app.
This would make the photos look like they were paintings or change the colours to be all purple.
The AI made it appear that Dr O'Dea eyes were open.
"Looking at me with two eyes was a weird experience," she said.
Dr O'Dea's business and academic work all centres around making sure people with a facial disfigurement can be seen, heard and taken seriously.
She said she prefers to use the word disfigurement because it is a medical term.
She said they can be seen as less intelligent and are more likely to have depression or anxiety.
This year's theme for face equality week is "my face is a masterpiece".
Dr O'Dea said she would prefer people ask her questions rather than avoiding looking at her, if they were to see her around Ballarat.
"There is no day where I don't go out where someone avoids [me] or asks a question," she said.
Dr O'Dea said she encourages people to "do the four" - smile, say hi, and assume intelligence while asking a genuine polite question.
She said some people might not want to answer, but that does not mean you did the wrong thing by asking the question.
Last year Dr O'Dea completed her PhD and she is continuing to research while also offering counselling and support services through her business Karibu Anawim.
Dr O'Dea said she wanted to create these spaces online, and previously in person, "because there was nothing out there for people living with a facial disfigurement".
