The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat athletes aim for gold standard in Japan

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
May 16 2024 - 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cooper Sherman jets off again to compete at the Japanese Golden Grand Prix. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Cooper Sherman jets off again to compete at the Japanese Golden Grand Prix. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat Olympic hopefuls Cooper Sherman and Yual Reath will have an opportunity to pick up some valuable world ranking points this weekend when both travel to the Japanese Golden Grand Prix to be held on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.