Ballarat athletes aim for gold standard in Japan

Ballarat Olympic hopefuls Cooper Sherman and Yual Reath will have an opportunity to pick up some valuable world ranking points this weekend when both travel to the Japanese Golden Grand Prix to be held on Sunday.
The duo have earned positions in the event as they chase rankings points for potential Olympic selection.
Sherman and Reath are both Australian champions, Sherman in the 400m and Reath in high jump.
While Reath is ranked at number 22 in the world, and the third highest in terms of rankings in Australia, Sherman needs to pick up a host of points in order to position himself in the top 48 in the world and earn an individual run in Paris.
This weekend, plus the Oceania Championships in June in Fiji, carry huge points. A good performance from Sherman this weekend could see him rise as much as 75 positions in the rankings.
The Oceania Championships then offers Australian athletes a chance to earn points equivalent of a Diamond League event, with wins giving extra points.
Sherman said this weekend loomed as a big opportunity.
"I think I'm ranked sixth in terms of times this season against the field I'm up against," he said. "I haven't lost a 400m this season, so it will be a great opportunity to run against some really fast guys, hopefully they can drag me along a little bit."
Sherman, who represented Australia at the recent World Relay Championships, revealed he had been sick from the food eaten in the Bahamas and admitted he wasn't quite at his best.
"It was a really good learning experience for me, it's unfortunate the learning experiences have come at the biggest events, but it's something I can use going forward," he said.
Sherman is part of Federation's Elite Athlete Program which offers the opportunity to manage the demands of higher education with customised support and flexible study arrangements so elite athlete students can achieve success in both the sporting and academic arenas.
To be eligible to enter the program students must be competing or coaching at a minimum level as a State Squad member from an Australian Sports Commission recognised and funded sport, or listed in the top grade or under age level of a State League competition such as Victorian Football League (AFL).
In addition to the support of the Elite Athlete Program, Sherman was also the recipient of the Federation University Foundation Elite Athlete scholarship last year valued at $7000.
"I'm doing exercise science at Fed Uni and they've been very helpful in helping me with the work when it needs to be done so I can focus on the running," he said. "At the moment, the running is all very spontaneous and can happen at the last minute, as this weekend has, so you've just always got to be ready."
Reath seemingly has one foot on the plane to Paris, but will be determined to find the extra 3cm needed in order to guarantee his position in the team. His current best is 2.30m, yet he required 2.33 to be certain of selection.
This weekend and the Oceania Championships will provide big opportunities to get the height required and also extra ranking points to push him up the world list.
