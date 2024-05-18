Check out the best footy and netball photos in Ballarat this weekend

Ballarat football and netball season continues to produce some amazing game, and this weekend The Courier has once again been out an about snapping the best pictures around the region.
Our photographer's Kate Healy, Adam Trafford and Lachlan Bence have been on the sidelines capturing all of the action.
ON THIS WEEKEND'S AGENDA:
*Ballarat Football Netball League: Redan v Lake Wendouree at City Oval
*Ballarat Football Netball League: North Ballarat v Sebastopol at Mars Stadium
*Central Highlands Football / Netball League: Gordon v Bungaree at Gordon Recreation Reserve
*Central Highlands Football / Netball League: Springbank v Creswick at Wallace Recreation Reserve
*Talent League: Greater Western Victoria Rebels girls v Northern Knights at Mars Stadium
*Talent League: Greater Western Victoria Rebels boys v Western Jets at Mars Stadium
The Courier also live streamed the blockbuster Central Highlands Football League match between Gordon and Bungaree at Gordon Recreation Reserve. You can re-watch that match here.
