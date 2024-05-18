The Courier
'A solid older sibling from the start': Praise for Alfredton's six-year-old hero

May 18 2024 - 1:30pm
Alfredton youngster Lenny Mallia is a triple zero hero after calling an ambulance when his mum Rennae Schultz went into early labour while his dad was away recently. Their new arrival Ronnie was born healthy at 36 weeks. Picture by Adam Trafford
Alfredton's Triple Zero Hero wins award after jumping to his mum's rescue

You know, with a lot of things going on at the moment, it's stories like this, that just really make you so happy and proud of a wee lad doing so well helping his mama in her hour of need, and that the 000 call taker remembered and nominated him for such a wonderful award.

