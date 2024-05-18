'A solid older sibling from the start': Praise for Alfredton's six-year-old hero

You know, with a lot of things going on at the moment, it's stories like this, that just really make you so happy and proud of a wee lad doing so well helping his mama in her hour of need, and that the 000 call taker remembered and nominated him for such a wonderful award.
I have actual tears of happiness as I write this.
What a solid older sibling from the start!
Dawn Hamilton
Does the government honestly believe that $75 a quarter in energy bill relief is something to get excited about?
Paul Wastell
I don't know about that Paul, the inflation genie might get excited!
Richard Monty
Could some of the money be used to upgrade Reids so it can stay open?
Where all the public houses were demolished in Delacombe could they use some of the money to start building homes or units there?
Dale Fletcher
I say congrats to you both for putting family and finance above the " I want it all now at any price "culture that most young ones have these days.
You will have a beautiful home to be proud of for generations to come.
shane buck
Many of the op shops have over priced themselves these days and sell at a price you can buy new.
Not good for the needy.
Many could also run as a food bank also for the needy to add to the overall service.
ross hartley
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.