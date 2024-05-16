'Reclaiming' the right to enjoy Woowookarung Regional Park

PARKS Victoria area chief ranger Siobhan Rogan says there is great strength in the numbers of people recreating in Woowookarung since the disappearance of Samantha Murphy.
The state authority has announced the opening of two newly completed walking trails in the northern area of Woowookarung Regional Park.
This comes more than three months after the park became the focus of a high-profile search for for Ms Murphy, aged 51, who went missing while out running. Police remain searching for her body.
"We do feel that enormously, that the people of Ballarat have been through such a time and still continue to go through that time," Ms Rogan said.
"There has been many of our regular users who still do use the park. We should take great strength from that...[people] want to reclaim their right to enjoy nature.
"There are some still people that are hesitant about coming out, and we encourage them to link in to the established groups to regain their confidence and reclaim their time spending in nature in the park."
Parks Victoria has been working closely with passionate community groups to look after the park and respectfully develop trails for different user groups.
Woowookarung became the first park in Australia to develop a dementia-friendly sensory trail, which opened in June 2021.
Some of the work has involved big gates, bollards and other traffic management measures, such clearer signage where the park meets council roads. This work is about 70 per cent complete to make the park safer for all users.
The new trails, Fern Loop and Cherry Ballart Loop, are a combined three-kilometres. This equates to about an hour for a brisk pace or hour-and-half for a gentle amble. The Fern Loop alone is a 2km option.
Ms Rogan said these were different to the more accessible and popular dementia trail - these trails offered something a little different for walkers.
"These new trails are for those that often come every day," Ms Rogan said.
"There are park neighbours who like somewhere to go after work or on days like today in the beautiful sunshine. In Ballarat weather, in the rain, they like to trudge along.
"So, these are a little bit narrower. They are catering for a little bit more adventure because there are different features to get you across the wetter areas."
Short floating-like bollards and stepping stones help walkers navigate the muddier areas safely but Ms Rogan said the idea was to feel like a walk completely in undisturbed nature.
The park's northern area is about 3km from the Bridge Mall, but is peaceful, apart from wildlife sounds.
Echidnas inhabit the park's northern area while dense shrubs are popular with swamp wallabies. Koalas are known to the northern area but not typically visible, due to the high tree canopy.
There are plenty of grey butcherbirds about and an increasing presence of wedge-tailed eagles.
Grass trees and ferns dot the landscape.
Ms Rogan said these trails were designed with community members sharing their favourite places and connections, which have been highlighted in information accompanying the walk.
"The wonderful thing about the Ballarat community is they're not shy in telling you what they would like to see," Ms Rogan said.
"...Every person, from orienteerers through to mountain bike riders and those that like to walk their dogs will let us know.
"Sometimes they stop us as we are out and about in the park, and they'll talk to us about what they've seen and what they'd like to encourage us to do to provide them with different opportunities for walking or cycling, running or even dog walking.
"Or, even if you've got a pair of binoculars, it's all there, all there waiting for you."
Gradually Parks Victoria is working to connect the entire Woowookarung Regional Park with trails.
Already the dementia trail leads to the look-out and continues on to Grass-Tree Nature Trail's paths for shared use. There are some trails in the south around green space that are popular with the neighbours.
Ms Rogan said the rangers were more than happy to help people rediscover the park with confidence to be in nature again.
