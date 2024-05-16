The Courier
'Reclaiming' the right to enjoy Woowookarung Regional Park

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated May 17 2024 - 3:08pm, first published May 16 2024 - 4:30pm
Parks Victoria Ballarat ranger team leader Alex Schipperen and area chief ranger for Ballarat Siobhan Rogan enjoy the new Fern Loop Trail in Woowookarung Regional Park on May 16, 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Parks Victoria Ballarat ranger team leader Alex Schipperen and area chief ranger for Ballarat Siobhan Rogan enjoy the new Fern Loop Trail in Woowookarung Regional Park on May 16, 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence

PARKS Victoria area chief ranger Siobhan Rogan says there is great strength in the numbers of people recreating in Woowookarung since the disappearance of Samantha Murphy.

