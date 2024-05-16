BFNL PREVIEW | Blockbusters highlight Round 6 as top four set to battle it out

KEYS TO THE GAME: Redan should win this, but it is not a game the Lions should take lightly. The Lakers were within striking distance of East Point deep into the third quarter last weekend and would fancy themselves a big chance here of being right in this match and perhaps causing an upset. While Redan has been dealt a heavy injury toll early in the season, this is a game it simply cannot afford to lose if it is to be taken seriously a finals contender. Expect a competitive game, but Redan to get the job done.