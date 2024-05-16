BFNL PREVIEW | Blockbusters highlight Round 6 as top four set to battle it out

One third of the way through the Ballarat Football Netball League and we're still trying to work out just who the top teams are.
But we should get a pretty good guide this weekend when the four top sides on the ladder clash in what looms as the first blockbuster round of the season.
The form team of the competition Sunbury, fresh off a huge win over North Ballarat, plays host to Darley in the match-of-the-round, while the unbeaten Melton goes up against East Point in a clash of one versus four.
But all eyes will be on Clarke Oval as the eastern Lions meet the Devils.
For Sunbury coach Matt White the excitement has built all week.
"Excited is a word you can use, daunting a little bit about what we're coming up against and what they can bring," he said.
"We spoke very briefly on Tuesday after our review from last weekend and I know the boys can't wait to go up against last year's premier.
"I think our biggest concern is in the midfield, their defence is really good on the rebound, there's a lot for us to get our head around with Darley, while North got them a few weeks ago, they've been posting some great scores and playing some good footy.
"I think it's a bit of both (in spreading the defence and winning out of the middle). The last couple of weeks we have Bacchus Marsh and North Ballarat who each had some dominant guys we had to nulify. It really is a case of rinse and repeat again this week."
The Lions will need to make one forced change with confirmation that Paddy Scanlon has suffered a season-ending ACL injury.
At Darley there's also one forced change with Leigh Spiteri to miss with a hamstring injury. The club will also wait on whether Joel Cadman is available from Werribee, if not, it could be an opportunity for a young player to be given a chance.
Coach Dan Jordan said it was a huge game for his club.
"It's as big as it gets at this time of the year," Jordan said. "The boys are keen to challenge themselves against the best side, we want to get out there early and test ourselves to see where we're at.
"It's a big ground, but nothing too intimidating, we just know we're going to have to play pretty well in all facets of the game to give ourselves a chance
The match that has sneaked up everyone is the clash between Melton and East Point.
The Bloods have just kept on winning this season and were impressive in a big win over Ballarat last weekend.
East Point has shown in its past three games it has the talent and personnel to challenge any side on its day, but this is the first real test since Darley eclipsed the Kangaroos in round one.
That game continues to be the marker on East Point who gave up the first 11 goals that day. It's highly unlikely that will happen again with the likes of Jackson Merrett and Jacob Brown back into the side, but just how improved the Roos will be the big watch here.
"It's good for us to get another opportunity against a top end team just to compete and play the way we want to play," he said. "That didn't eventuate round one, hopefully we can make a better fist of it this time around.
"I think have Brown and Merrett there has been fantastic for us, they assist the young blokes who I think have actually improved in the short time they've had their presence there, just including them on the ground, giving them the voice about where to run, making sure they are in the right positions and so forth.'
"Melton is a really well rounded team. I think the major thing with Melton is to try and deny them the ball as much as possible. If they control the ball, it's really hard to win it off them and they are so dynamic with their running capacity, if you give them time and space they'll call some damage."
Carmody said his side would likely go in unchanged from the one which defeated Lake Wendouree last weekend Melton coach Troy Scoble said he expected an unchanged team as well.
"We've always felt East Point have a strong list and I always saw them as the big improver as well," Scoble said. "Our season has had a lot of challengers, North, Ballarat, East Point and Darley next week, we're in the middle of pretty solid month.
I look at East Point and they are a very talented squad. I look at them as having about half-a-dozen players who I see as elite in their role, they are very strong at contest, stoppage and some dangerous forwards.
"I was fortunate to coach Jordy Johnston at Geelong, I'm really aware of his capablities are, Bryce McGougal is arguable as good as there is as a key forward in the competition and midfield is equal to any of that in the competition."
In other matches, it's a case of more outs for Redan as it meets up with Lake Wendouree. The club found out on Thursday that Daniel Bond will require ankle surgery which will put him out of action for the rest of the season.
Redan coach Gary Learmonth said he knew his team would be in for a big contest this weekend.
"Last week they were in the game up their eyeballs," he said. "We feel we let ourselves down int he fundamentals, we turned the ball over and we found if you give it back, good opposition will score against you.
"We need to improve in all areas. It's where we're at, trying to get that consistency between our best and our worst. We saw both of that last week."
Learmonth said the injury crisis was digging deep into the club's numbers.
"Nick Barker will also miss pretty much all the year, we haven't seen Lachie Bond of Lachie McLean, Joe Black, we're limping through at the moment, once we get to the byes we'll be able to reassess."
Lake Wendouree has shown enough in recent weeks, including staying in the contest with East Point for the majority of the game last week, to say this will be a competitive contest.
North Ballarat hosts Sebastopol is a battle of two of the biggest question mark teams. Sebastopol is desperate to find some form, but it won't be easy against what is sure to be a fired up North Ballarat after the disappointing loss last weekend at Sunbury.
The Roosters had a few excuses last round and you'd be prepared to write last week off as a one-off, the Burra need to find some form, but North Ballarat should be too good.
Bacchus Marsh hosts Melton South in the other contest with the Cobras coming off an outstanding win on the road last weekend.
Melton South remain a week-to-week proposition and can be competitive at times. It won't be a walk in Maddingley Park for the Cobras, but they should get the job done comfortably.
@ Macpherson Park
LADDER: Melton 1st (4-0), East Point 4th (3-1)
LAST TIME THE MET: Semi Final, 2023, East Point 13.8 (86) d Melton 13.7 (85)
KEYS TO THE GAME: It's two of the top four sides in a game that in any other week would be match-of-the-round. Of course no-one could forget the last time these two sides met when East Point shocked the Bloods in a one-point thriller. East Point has had three big wins in recent weeks, but if you hark back to their performance against Darley in round one, there's still a hint of concern. This will be tight for much of the contest, but the Bloods should get their revenge from last year.
PREDICTION: Melton
@ Clark Oval
LADDER: Sunbury 2nd (4-0), Darley 3rd (3-1)
LAST TIME THE MET: Round 18, 2023, Darley 20.4 (124) d Sunbury 11.13 (79)
KEYS TO THE GAME: The form team of the competition versus the reigning premier in a dream match-up. A third of the way through the season and this game is exactly the contest we wanted to see. Does the new-look game style of the Lions stack up against the seasoned professionals of the Devils. Certainly last weekend, Sunbury showed it is a team to be reckoned with, but Darley looks like it's just building nicely. It's hard to tip a winner here, but the Clarke Oval ground might just sway it in favour of the home side.
PREDICTION: Sunbury
@ Maddingley Park
LADDER: Bacchus Marsh 7th (2-3), Melton South 11 (0-4)
LAST TIME THE MET: Round 15, 2023, Bacchus Marsh 18.18 (126) d Melton South 2.8 (20)
KEYS TO THE GAME: Bacchus Marsh looked to have turned a corner last weekend in the way it dismantled Sebeastopol and you would expect it would have little trouble here, despite Melton South coming off the bye. Melton South are a week-to-week proposition, competitive against Redan but completely outclassed by East Point. Expect to see some solid patches from the Panthers at various stages, but the defensive formula that worked so well for Bacchus Marsh last weekend should allow the Cobras to prevail again.
PREDICTION: Bacchus Marsh
@ City Oval
LADDER: Redan 8th (2-3), Lake Wendouree 10th (0-5)
LAST TIME THE MET: Round 15, 2023, Redan 10.23 (83) d Lake Wendouree 4.4 (28)
KEYS TO THE GAME: Redan should win this, but it is not a game the Lions should take lightly. The Lakers were within striking distance of East Point deep into the third quarter last weekend and would fancy themselves a big chance here of being right in this match and perhaps causing an upset. While Redan has been dealt a heavy injury toll early in the season, this is a game it simply cannot afford to lose if it is to be taken seriously a finals contender. Expect a competitive game, but Redan to get the job done.
PREDICTION: Redan
@ Mars Stadium
LADDER: North Ballarat 6th (2-2), Sebastopol 9th (1-4)
LAST TIME THE MET: Round 14, 2023, Sebastopol 12.13 (85) d North Ballarat 9.9 (63)
KEYS TO THE GAME: Suddenly a game of pressure on both team's shoulders. It's hard to know which version of each team will show up. North were eclipsed last weekend by a ferocious Sunbury and you can expect them to bounce back hard at home. Sebastopol needs to start showing some consistency, how as 12-point margin at half time turned into a 11-goal rout last weeks is a huge mystery. You can give North a mulligan for last weekend, for the Burra, it needs to start showing some signs or the season will slip away.
PREDICTION: North Ballarat
