The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

Ballarat bowel cancer survivor Simon Ward welcomes extended screening

MS
By Michelle Smith
May 18 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Father-of-four Simon Ward was diagnosed with bowel cancer aged 34 and has been part of Bowel Cancer Australia's lobbying of the federal government to lower the aged of the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program to 45. Picture by Adam Trafford
Father-of-four Simon Ward was diagnosed with bowel cancer aged 34 and has been part of Bowel Cancer Australia's lobbying of the federal government to lower the aged of the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program to 45. Picture by Adam Trafford

Bowel cancer campaigners have welcomed news that bowel cancer screening has been extended to people aged 45 to 49.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.