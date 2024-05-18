Ballarat bowel cancer survivor Simon Ward welcomes extended screening

Bowel cancer campaigners have welcomed news that bowel cancer screening has been extended to people aged 45 to 49.
For years Australians have received a 'gift' from the federal government after turning 50, with a bowel cancer screening kit arriving in the mail.
Amid increasing cases of bowel cancer in people under 50, this week's Federal Budget included $38.8 million to extend the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program to people aged 45 to 49.
But it will be an opt-in system, not an automatic eligibility, with people under 50 who opt in to the screening receiving a test every two years.
Ballarat bowel cancer survivor Simon Ward has been part of the Bowel Cancer Australia's '50 under 50' campaign to lobby government to extend the screening program.
"I think it's progress, which is good ... and it will be interesting to see what it looks like from an opt-in perspective. It would be much better if it was rolled out like it is for over 50s," he said.
Mr Ward, a father of four, was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer in October 2022, aged just 34.
He is among a growing number of younger Australians diagnosed with the disease.
According to Bowel Cancer Australia, one in nine new bowel cancer cases (more than 1700 a year) occur in people under the age of 50. Australians aged 40 to 49 account for 56 per cent of new cases and 64 per cent of deaths of those diagnosed under age 50.
"This is a good step to lower the age (for screening) but what's happening in terms of awareness for GPs and the broader public, to make people aware it's a real issue and the issue is getting worse statistically," Mr Ward said.
"And what is there in place to help people younger than 45?"
The budget move means an extra 1.6 million Australians will be eligible for screening from July 1, 2024.
It comes after six years of campaigning from Bowel Cancer Australia, and follows a recommendation from the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) in October 2023 to lower the screening aged to 45.
"We have been advocating tirelessly for the lowering of the screening age in response to the increasing rates of bowel cancer in younger people," said Bowel Cancer Australia chief Julien Wiggins.
"We thank our dedicated and passionate advocates for their ongoing support of our campaign, along with members of the recently established Parliamentary Friends of Bowel Cancer."
Mr Ward will travel to Canberra again in June, which is Bowel Cancer Awareness month, to help raise awareness of bowel cancer among people under 50 as part of Bowel Cancer Australia's Call on Canberra campaign.
Mr Ward finished his treatment about 18 months ago but will undergo scans every three months for another three and a half years.
"So far so good, I'm just in surveillance mode at the moment," he said.
