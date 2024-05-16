Recent tragedies spur tireless campaigner onward against abuse

For veteran marathon runner Peter Mahoney, this year's event is especially important.
The Mount Helen father-of-five is taking part in his sixth Bravehearts 777 Marathon - an event which will see him complete seven marathons in seven days in different states across Australia.
The marathons are run to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the prevention of child sex abuse, which is an issue close to Mr Mahoney's heart as a survivor himself.
This year's event is tinged with even more sadness in the wake of recent tragedies to shock Ballarat, including the deaths of Samantha Murphy and Hannah McGuire, both alleged victims of gendered violence.
Through trauma and abuse Mr Mahoney wishes to take action against child sex abuse, inspired by similar recent advocacy in the gendered violence space.
Talking did not come easy to the abuse survivor, who only fully opened up about his past trauma later in life.
"I just slipped out one day, someone asked 'what is your motivation, why are you doing this'. I said life experience. I don't go into great details about it, but it happened," Mr Mahoney said.
"I am from a different era, you can talk about that stuff a lot easier now. I am from the macho days."
Mr Mahoney said running with Bravehearts was one of the experiences which helped him recognise his own trauma, and how it had impacted his day-to-day life.
"Running with Bravehearts has helped me to look within myself and to speak with others as well," Mr Mahoney said.
"I remember when the kids were all at primary school, if I was home, they would all come in standing in a row and shake hands 'goodnight dad, goodnight dad'. It wasn't the Brady Bunch hug.
"I look back now and I thought that is not right. I wish I could take it back. It wrecks your life in different ways all the time."
The money raised from the 777 marathon is used to fund counselling, support services for survivors and personal safety education programs for children.
Such programs include "Ditto's Keep Safe Adventure Show", which Bravehearts takes to primary schools around the country to teach children principles of personal safety and recognising many forms of abuse.
Mr Mahoney said when he was a child, such outreach was lacking, which meant many survivors went into adulthood carrying the bottled-up trauma of past abuse.
One example which stood out to him was a friend who had been abused as a child by Ballarat paedophile priest Gerard Ridsdale.
He said his friend had taken Ridsdale and the church to court, won a damages payment, but the process took its toll. His friend's marriage broke down and he ultimately took his own life.
"It broke this guy. He was already an alcoholic because of the molestation. The court case absolutely smashed him, because he was getting hate mail, abuse, cars going by his place flashing lights and all of that.
"That is why I love Bravehearts, they are preventative. They put on a show for the kids; what is appropriate, what is not, when should you tell mum and dad what is going on.
"They are right into that, and I think that is huge. There is no sense having another generation in another 20 years carrying that trauma."
It comes as according to Bravehearts data, there has been a three per cent year-on-year rise in sexual assault cases recorded against children in 2022.
The organisation said that 28.5 per cent of Australians had reported experiencing sexual assault as children' one in three girls and one in five boys.
Bravehearts CEO Alison Geale said everyone had a critical role to play in safeguarding children.
"These alarming statistics expose the consequences of our societal inaction. As a country, we bear the collective responsibility of ensuring a bright and secure for the most vulnerable members of our community - our children," Ms Geale said.
The challenge kicks off on July 1 in Perth, working its way through Australian capital cities, before the seventh marathon is held on the Gold Coast on July 7.
For more information on donations or to register for the Bravehearts 777 Marathon, visit www.bravehearts.org.au/777.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
