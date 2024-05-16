Erin Harris and her mirror ball taking Ballarat by fundraising storm

Erin Harris has been admiring Dancing with our Stars from afar for a few years, but now is her chance to put her dancing, Zumba and organisational skills to the test.
I had been dancing forever, I did ballet for 25 years.
I had always loved it and seeing all of the infomercials let me to attending Zumba classes as a participant.
A friend ran them and she was actually moving to Tasmania and asked if I was interested in taking over her classes, which I did.
I did them just for fun and liked the upbeat, Latin base.
It was in October 2010 and I did a one day training course down in Melbourne and I have been doing classes in Ballarat ever since.
I feel like it has definitely become more popular and there are masterclasses run in Melbourne.
I've always wanted to do it, I've watched it every year but I thought you had to be famous or a well-known celebrity.
And I didn't think I was a celebrity, so I've sort of left it at that.
Then I considered it last year and was thinking about how much time do I have to dedicate and raise money?
So I left it for a year and then in 2024, I thought I've got to just do it.
I've loved it, I'm a good organiser and I love organising things, so this has been really fun for me.
Last month I had a Hop Temple musical bingo event and in a few weeks we have a fundraiser at the Piano Bar on Saturday, May 25.
I am glad that everything stays in Ballarat.
When I learned about the L2P program, I thought that was great.
Not everyone has the opportunity to do driving lessons, or the money or family members to take them.
So I thought that was a good cause because it is important to be safe on the roads.
It has been fun
If there was any style that I didn't want to get it was probably the cha-cha.
The timing is very different to what I am used to, but I am getting the hang of it.
It has been tricky dancing with a partner but Adrian is great.
I think we are a perfect match, he's got a bubbly personality as well and we're a really good fit.
