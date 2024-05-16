Erin Harris and her mirror ball taking Ballarat by fundraising storm

Ballarat Zumba instructor Erin Harris. Picture by Kate Healy

Erin Harris has been admiring Dancing with our Stars from afar for a few years, but now is her chance to put her dancing, Zumba and organisational skills to the test.

How did you first get into dance and then Zumba?

I had been dancing forever, I did ballet for 25 years.

I had always loved it and seeing all of the infomercials let me to attending Zumba classes as a participant.

A friend ran them and she was actually moving to Tasmania and asked if I was interested in taking over her classes, which I did.

I did them just for fun and liked the upbeat, Latin base.

How did you become an instructor and what kind of changes have you seen?

It was in October 2010 and I did a one day training course down in Melbourne and I have been doing classes in Ballarat ever since.

I feel like it has definitely become more popular and there are masterclasses run in Melbourne.

Why did you want to be involved with Dancing with our Stars?

I've always wanted to do it, I've watched it every year but I thought you had to be famous or a well-known celebrity.

And I didn't think I was a celebrity, so I've sort of left it at that.

Then I considered it last year and was thinking about how much time do I have to dedicate and raise money?

So I left it for a year and then in 2024, I thought I've got to just do it.

How have you found the fundraising side of the event?

I've loved it, I'm a good organiser and I love organising things, so this has been really fun for me.

Last month I had a Hop Temple musical bingo event and in a few weeks we have a fundraiser at the Piano Bar on Saturday, May 25.

Is there a highlight program you like about the Ballarat Foundation?

I am glad that everything stays in Ballarat.

When I learned about the L2P program, I thought that was great.

Not everyone has the opportunity to do driving lessons, or the money or family members to take them.

So I thought that was a good cause because it is important to be safe on the roads.

How have rehearsals for the cha-cha been going with Adrian Misseri?

It has been fun

If there was any style that I didn't want to get it was probably the cha-cha.

The timing is very different to what I am used to, but I am getting the hang of it.

It has been tricky dancing with a partner but Adrian is great.