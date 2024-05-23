Cost of council's childcare, swimming pool services going up

In a cost-of-living crisis, community service providers have said as little as $10 increases are breaking households, with people needing to choose between paying for one bill, like rent, over another, like groceries.
In the 2023-24 council budget, most council-run childcare facilities will increase by the legislated rate cap increase of 2.75 per cent.
City of Ballarat council approved its 2024-25 budget on May 22, with the cost-of-crisis living in mind when developing the document.
One of the services increasing is childcare, as well as access to the aquatic centre.
The prices in the budget are for those who pay excluding the childcare benefit, which is based on means testing.
Council have four facilities for childcare and kinder - Alfredton Community Hub Kindergarten (an interim name), Girrabanya Children's Centre, Rowan View Children's Centre and Wendouree Children's Centre.
These price increases include the Wendouree and Girrabanya sites, and the costs are the same for each facility.
All prices will increase by around 2.75 per cent.
The 2023-24 budget also increased childcare costs.
Families who pay for 11 hour daily care will now pay $138.51 per day in the new financial year, and at the start of 2025, this will increase to $142.32 for 11 hours.
For after kinder care, from 1.30 to 6pm, parents can expect to pay more than $70 for the service, with an increase to $72.75, increasing again in 2025 to $74.75.
Parents will soon be paying more than $600 for long term day care (11 hours), paying $600.12 from July 2024 to $616.76 in 2025.
Before-kinder care will be just under $10 per 30 minutes.
Council has also committed a $8.5 million investment into childcare and kindergarten upgrades over the next four years at Brown Hill, Black Hill, Delacombe, Buninyong and Bonshaw.
Entry to Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle pool, Black Hill and Buninyong Pools will cost 20 cents more from July 2024, from $7.00 to $7.20 for adults, and children from 4-16 will cost $4.40 for entry.
An aquatic 10 visit family pass at BALC will increase by $5 to $170.10.
All items at BALC have increased by a small percentage, however some services have increased by a much bigger amount.
At BALC, 30-minute swimming lessons costs will increase 11.14 per cent to $32.90.
Birthday party fees have increased by 44 per cent. A rock climbing party or gymnastics party will cost $411, an increase from $284.63 for rock climbing and $310 for gymnastics.
Another big increase for gymnastics is for two hour gymnastics up 50.17 per cent, from $43.88 to $65.90.
Some personal training fee hikes include a 14 per cent increase for 10 30-minute member visits now $422 from $369 and the 60-minute session bundle of 10 will now be almost $700, from $612.
City of Ballarat corporate services director John Hausler said the council worked to keep increases low.
"2.5 per cent is the standard indexation we used and it's probably a is a lot less than inflation in terms of the costs we are incurring," he said.
"We try to use a number that aligns with the rate increases across the board."
