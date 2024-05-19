'I'm coming for your throat': Why are so many women being threatened?

During an evening in March 2022, a woman stepped outside to find her partner standing in their garden and holding a sawn-off shotgun.
"F--- off or it will be both of us that dies tonight," he told her.
It was one of the worst, but far from the only, threat detailed in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court this week.
This man alone made numerous threats to kill his partner, or himself, over several months.
On May 16, 2022, while arguing in a car, the man threatened to knock the victim out then kill her and himself.
After she exited the car the abuse didn't end.
"When I come to your mum's you're f---ed, you're dead, I'm coming for your throat," the man said in one of several threatening voicemail messages.
"I'm going to take you and me out together, you're f---ing dead, as dead as me."
Two months later, the man showed up at the victim's workplace and told her he was "proving he needs and loves her".
When she reiterated the relationship was over, he again threatened to kill himself, and smashed her car's rear window.
A separate earlier court hearing, on the same day, heard a different man also resorted to threats and aggressive behavior when his wife wouldn't do as he wished.
After the man admitted to having an affair, he attempted to force his partner to sign a memorandum of understanding which specified he would spend three days a week with her and four with his new mistress.
When she refused, he told her she must sign the document and pushed her in the back.
But when she still didn't sign, he approached his wife's mother, spat in her face, and threatened to have her visa cancelled if she didn't convince her daughter to do so.
In a third case, the court also heard about another man who resorted to different tactics to stop his ex-partner leaving against his wishes.
On February 8, 2024, when the woman brought their child to his house for a visit, he attempted to stop them leaving by deflating her car tyres, and when this didn't work, by laying down in front of her car for five to 10 minutes.
During this time the man was described as "angry and upset", and also grabbed the woman by the back of the head and pulled her into his chest until she couldn't breathe.
On May 16, 2024, yet another man appeared in court to plead guilty to making serious threats to his partner.
In a fight over the custody of their daughter, the man said "I will f---ing kill you" to the woman in front of the pair's seven-year-old.
He also yelled a racial slur at his ex-partner, who was forced to hide in her bedroom with their daughter until the police arrived.
Lawyers provided a range of excuses to the court to explain these men's aggressive behaviour.
This is a situation where you haven't lost control in the heat of the moment, but lost control because you were trying to regain control.- Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz
The defence arguments included stress over financial difficulty and child rearing agreements, poor mental health, drug addiction and traumatic incidents in the men's past.
Despite magistrates condemning their behaviour, it's possible none of the men will face prison time for the offences.
One of the men received a community corrections order with a provision to complete 100 hours of community work, while two others will serve good behaviour undertakings.
The man that threatened to shoot his partner will learn his fate in about a week.
When sentencing the man who threatened his ex-partner in front of their seven-year-old daughter, magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said threats to kill could be more harmful than physical violence, as they linger in the mind of the victim.
Ms Mykytowycz rejected the man's account he had simply lost his temper, and said he had been using his rage as a way to control his ex-partner.
"This is a situation where you haven't lost control in the heat of the moment, but lost control because you were trying to regain control," she said.
The men in this story have not been named to protect the identities of the victims.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
