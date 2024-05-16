CHFL R6 selection: Hepburn loses Tighe with knee injury

A knee injury is expected to keep Hepburn star ruckman Sean Tighe out until at least the Central Highlands Football League mid-season break.
Hepburn joint coach Shane Fisher said Tighe was likely to miss up to four weeks after suffering the injury against Skipton last round.
He said Tighe had fortunately escaped major damage, but had hyper-extended a knee and also suffered bruising.
Hepburn's encounter with Clunes at Hepburn on Saturday will be Tighe's first match on the sidelines.
The CHFL reigning best and fairest is a major loss for Hepburn, which has had a mixed start to the season with two wins and three losses.
Hepburn will also be without Ned Johns (wrist) and Jack Blackburn (unavailable).
The versatile Joe Clarke is among inclusions.
Hepburn is looking to rebound from a loss to Skipton, while Clunes is chasing back-to-back wins.
The Magpies' cause has not been helped by the loss of key forward Nick Clarke (unavailable), Jakob Robertson (groin) and Logan Hayles (kidney).
UNDEFEATED Daylesford starts to trim its list of unavailable players in Saturday's meeting with Dunnstown at Dunnstown.
In-form mid-fielder Jordan Schroder is a big inclusion with veteran Michael Cummings, key forward Sam O'Brien and Aidan Lambert.
All but Lambert, who last played in round three, return after missing just one game. O'Brien has served a one-game suspension.
Tom Sullivan is unavailable after making his debut for the Bulldogs and Cam Beck (hamstring is being rested.
