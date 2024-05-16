The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

CHFL R6 selection: Hepburn loses Tighe with knee injury

DB
By David Brehaut
May 17 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruckman Sean Tighe is out with a knee injury for Hepburn. Pictrure by Adam Trafford.
Ruckman Sean Tighe is out with a knee injury for Hepburn. Pictrure by Adam Trafford.

A knee injury is expected to keep Hepburn star ruckman Sean Tighe out until at least the Central Highlands Football League mid-season break.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.