Rebels return home to meet powerful traditional rivals

It's a big opportunity for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels this weekend as the boys and girls team's return home to face one of the traditional powers of the under-18s competition, the Northern Knights and the Western Jets.
The boys team will be up-and-about against the Jets after finally getting their first win of the season last weekend, despite overcoming a second third-quarter fade-out in as many weeks, this time against the Gippsland Power.
"It was wonderful reward for effort. The boys played with so much freedom, and really took the game on. I did certainly get a little worried, when Gippsland piled on 6 goals in the third quarter," Rebels Talent Lead Brook Brown said.
"However the boys were really brave in sticking to the game plan, and it was great to finally hear the song sung after the game.
"Mitchell Lloyd as the key defender and Sam McDonald as a small forward were super. I believe it was easily Sam's best game for the Rebels.
"Mitch keeps coming up against the best forwards in the league and really defending with great confidence. Debutante Jett Grayland (Koroit FNC) was excellent in his first game, he certainly didn't look out of place, it was really pleasing."
While the boys finally had something to celebrate, it was a tough day out for the girls, who were unable to back-up their first win of the season the previous week.
"Although disappointed in the loss, the really pleasing point was that many of girls are finding form and really owning their positions on the ground," Brown said.
"Bella Davies is having a purple patch at the moment and really gaining momentum, she is playing in defence and through the midfield. Bella had 27 disposals, 8 tackles and kicked our only goal.
"She has found a different aspect to her game and really flourishing. Milly Lang, Elise Cook and Claire Mahony continue their strong performances. If we can put it together like we did against Bendigo,"
The Rebels girls will debut another two new players this weekend as they continue to give opportunities to up-and-coming youngsters. Adelle Weidemann and Kate Aikman will play their first game for the club.
"Adelle performed well in our U16 squad last year and would have been a starter in round 1 had she not injured her elbow in preseason. She has but in the rehab work and is now good to go," coach Sally Riley said.
"Kate played a small back role at Vic Country in their narrow loss to Vic Metro back in April and has been training with us since. She fits in so well and will play that similar role on Sunday against Northern."
It will be a big day for the Weidemann family from Rupanyup with Adelle playing in the girls and brother Connor playing in the boys game.
The GWV Rebels boys will also have a first gamer with Nedd Bennett from East Point suited up. Bennett was a member of St Patrick's College's winning Head of the Lake crew this year.
The games will be at Mars Stadium on Sunday, with the girls game against Northern starting at 12pm and the boys against Western Jets at 2.10pm.
Chelsea Jew, Elsie Conroy, Bella Davies, Kate Aikman, Adelle Weidemann, Jovie Skewes-Clinton, Emma Stewart, Kate Knight, Bindi Crabtree, Ruby Thomas, Tahni Turner, Chloe Walker, Maggie Johnston, Maddie Cotten, Annabelle Glossop, Lucy Eales, Imogen O'Brien, Claire Mahony, Elsie Day, Claire Lightfoot, Charlie Gartlan, Millie Lang, Elise Cook
B: Hugh Toner, Mitchell Lloyd, Archie Taylor
HB: Ben McGlade, Jett Grayland, Ollie Hannaford
C: Riley Holloway, Harry Charleson, Connor Weidemann
HF: Harley Hicks, Sam McDonald, Cooper Glenwright-McGuane
F: Floyd Burmeister, Charlie McKinnon, Fraser Molan
R: Chad Finck, Harry Lawson, Jack Ough
Inter: Ned Bennett, Sam Janetzki, Archie Caldow, Reggie Mast, Brodie Phillips
Emerg: Sam Kallio, Lincoln Koliba, Talor Byrne
