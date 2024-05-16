The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Rebels return home to meet powerful traditional rivals

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 17 2024 - 1:01pm, first published 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ollie Hannaford of the Rebels in action two weeks ago at Mars Stadium against the Bendigo Pioneers. Picture by Kate Healy
Ollie Hannaford of the Rebels in action two weeks ago at Mars Stadium against the Bendigo Pioneers. Picture by Kate Healy

It's a big opportunity for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels this weekend as the boys and girls team's return home to face one of the traditional powers of the under-18s competition, the Northern Knights and the Western Jets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.