City steps back in time for the first weekend of 2024 Ballarat Heritage Festival

Ballaarat Mechanics Institute was once home to The Vegas cinema and for one night only the popular cinema will return with a 70s themed night of movies as part of the Ballarat Heritage Festival. The BMI actually showed the first moving pictures in Ballarat in 1896 and over the years since has been home to a number of different cinemas. The Vegas closed in 1981 but for one night it returns, showing 1970s classics Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at 7pm, and Saturday Night Fever at 9.30pm.