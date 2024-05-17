City steps back in time for the first weekend of 2024 Ballarat Heritage Festival

Costumed cyclists, ghost tours, garden parties, vintage cars and a reimagined cinema of the past will bring Ballarat's history to life during the first weekend of the Ballarat Heritage Festival.
Scores of events across the city will highlight the people, practices, arts, food and events that helped build Ballarat through the centuries to the city it is today.
The 10-day festival is bookended by two of the city's biggest weekends which draw visitors in from across the state to sample a taste of years gone by and celebrate all aspects of Ballarat's history.
The highlights of the first weekend of Ballarat Heritage Festival include:
Vintage Fashion Parade - May 18, 2pm, St Patrick's Cathedral Hall, 3 Dawson Street South. Free
Local vintage fashion collectors Fashions in Time have curated a fashion parade showcasing 20 outfits from different eras featuring original pieces from a century of fashion ranging from the 1880s to the 1980s. You can even buy some retro fashion for yourself with a vintage fashion sale also taking place in the hall from 11am.
Tweed Ride - May 18, 12.20pm, St Patrick's Cathedral Hall, 3 Dawson Street South.
One of the most popular heritage festival events is the annual Tweed Ride which has been running since 2012. Cyclist of all ages will dress in vintage clothing and pedal their way, many on historic bicycles and even the odd penny farthing or two, on a 3km trip along the bike bath traversing the Sturt Street gardens.
After a group photo at Ballarat Town Hall, riders return to Dawson Street South and can join in the celebrations of the Tweed Fair and Dance where there will be fashion, pantomime, refreshments, sweets, be.
The Tweed Fair and Dance at the Cathedral Hall, Dawson Street South with a dance floor, fashion parade, pantomime, refreshments and sweet treats, handmade items and vintage collectable stalls.
Ride starts at 12.20pm, with registrations from 11am. The Tweed Fair runs 11am to 4pm
Ballarat Town Hall After Dark Tour - May 17 and 18, various times. Tickets $20
Explore the historic Ballarat Town Hall and its significant architecture after dark with dark history researcher Nathaniel Buchanan, creator of the Ballarat Ghost Tour and the Aradale Asylum Ghost Tour. Tickets from www.eerietours.com.au
Ballarat East Heritage Garden Party - May 18 and 19, 10am to 4pm. Barkly Square, 25 Barkly St. Free
Where the old Ballarat East Town Hall once stood is now the Ballarat East Town Hall Gardens where the history of the important site will be celebrated with a vintage garden party. Displays, talks, demonstrations, kids's activities, garden tours and a major photography exhibition will run throughout the weekend with a highlight being The Grand Chrysanthemum Show.
Monuments - May 17 - 26, Sturt Street Gardens. Free
Member's of Ballarat's cultural communities will be projected larger than life on to trees along Sturt Street as part of the Monuments outdoor video installation. Australian artist Craig Walsh projects moving images of Barry Gilson, Charles Zhang and Terry Frangos on to the trees to tell the story of how Wadawurrung land was changed and how Ballarat became home to diverse communities.
Vintage Car Show - May 19, 10am to 3pm. Lydiard Street North. Free
Lydiard Street will be closed to traffic to allow the Ballarat Classic and Vintage Car Club to display their historic vehicles, motorbikes and caravans against the historic streetscape of the Lydiard St architecture.
Vegas 70 - May 18, 7pm to 11.30pm. Ballaarat Mechanics Institute. $20
Ballaarat Mechanics Institute was once home to The Vegas cinema and for one night only the popular cinema will return with a 70s themed night of movies as part of the Ballarat Heritage Festival. The BMI actually showed the first moving pictures in Ballarat in 1896 and over the years since has been home to a number of different cinemas. The Vegas closed in 1981 but for one night it returns, showing 1970s classics Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at 7pm, and Saturday Night Fever at 9.30pm.
A Wadawurrung Dja, Mount Buninyong and Mount Elephant Dreamtime Story shipping container - May 18 - 26, 7am to 4pm. Ballarat Central
Wadawurrung artist Jenna Olaker has created an immersive display of the Wadawurrung dreamtime legend story of Bonan Youang (Mount Buninyong) and Terrinalum (Mount Elephant) inside a shipping container. Visitors to the container will be transported into the Dreamtime story in a full visual and sensory experience.
Craft Lab 24 - May 18 - 26, 10am to 5pm. Mining Exchange. Free
Craft Lab 24 will take over the Ballarat Mining Exchange with works and displays from more than 30 local artisans in crafts including ceramics, jewellery, leather work, basket making, shoe making, glass blowing, quilting, weaving, doll artists and more. Seventeen artisans will demonstrate their skills and share the secrets of their practices.
The Magic Pudding: First Slice - May 18, various times. St Patrick's Cathedral, 3 Lyons Street South. Free
Norman Lindsay's classic children's tale The Magic Pudding has been adapted with songs, stories, slapstick and costumes.
