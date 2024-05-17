The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

City steps back in time for the first weekend of 2024 Ballarat Heritage Festival

MS
By Michelle Smith
May 17 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tweed Ride participants pedal their way through the city streets during the 2023 Ballarat Heritage Festival. Picture by Adam Trafford
Tweed Ride participants pedal their way through the city streets during the 2023 Ballarat Heritage Festival. Picture by Adam Trafford

Costumed cyclists, ghost tours, garden parties, vintage cars and a reimagined cinema of the past will bring Ballarat's history to life during the first weekend of the Ballarat Heritage Festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.