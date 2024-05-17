Top teams to face their biggest tests in CHFL and BFNL

It's Greg Gliddon here, bringing you this week's footy wrap from The Courier sports team.
Can you believe it, we are already one third into the BFNL and CHFL/NL seasons and this weekend looms as the round that could shape the competition.
Remarkably, in the BFNL we see the top four sides all going head-to-head with first placed Melton at home to fourth placed East Point, and the match-of-the-round between reigning premier Darley and the biggest improve Sunbury at Clark Oval.
But it's not just the football where the top teams go head-to-head with the Sunbury versus Darley clash also seeing first versus second in A Grade netball to meet.
And the blockbusters keep coming in the CHFL as well with reigning premier Gordon up against the premiership favourites in Bungaree in their only meeting of the home-and-away season.
And it's that game you'll be able to catch on The Courier's lives steam as CHFL expert David Brehaut brings you all the action from that match at 2.25pm, thanks to our sponsors Sheds & Shades by Design and Redwood Entertainment.
Have a great weekend.
