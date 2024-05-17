BFNL A GRADE | What impact will VNL round have on top of the table clash?

SUNBURY and Darley are the early season pace setters in the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade, but there's a hint of the unknown heading into this weekend's top-of-the-table clash with both clubs set to be limited thanks to Sunday's VNL round.
The Lions and the Devils look the form sides early in the competition in both football and netball, with this weekend's clash likely to be a big guide as to where the teams stack up in terms of the season ahead.
But Sunday's VNL round means that a number players from each club will be forced to sit out or at least be set for limited duties as they prepare for Sunday's matches.
Sunbury coach Kim Bailey said this week loomed as a bit of an unknown given both teams have a number of state league players on their lists.
"It has been a great start, we've had a couple of significant injuries, to get a few wins and obviously the draw last week with North Ballarat, it shows there's some great depth here," she said.
"The problem with this week with the VNL round on Sunday, we've got lots of players on restrictions this week, I think Darley has two as well, so it will make for an interesting contest."
The top-of-the-table clash will also be the first time that Sunbury's star goaler Rebecca Hicks will match-up on her former teammates that she almost helped take the ultimate last year.
"Bec is pretty professional about it, she left Darley on good terms," she said. "She's still got a lot of friends there and I know she's looking forward to the challenge.
"We know she'll be a bit of a target for their defenders, we'll be without Lani (Amalani Fauonuku) this week, she's on load management, so it means the focus will be on her.
"We've got Tara O'Grady who will be supporting Bec in that shooting role, it's not just a one attacker, they will have to concentrate on the two there."
The VNL restrictions could also have an impact at other teams with North Ballarat keen to get its season flowing, but facing a solid test against Sebastopol.
Sebastopol would be content with its 2-2-1 start, but faces a huge test against a North Ballarat team looking to get its season going properly after a spluttering start. The Roosters have two win and last week's draw with Sunbury, but still seem a little off the pace of the top two teams.
Melton South will have appreciated the week off last round and should be too strong for Bacchus Marsh. The Cobras are showing signs of getting their act together, but the Panthers look destined for the finals, currently in third position on the ladder, and should be winning this one well.
East Point will be desperate to get its first win on the board when it clashes with Melton. It's been a spluttering start to the season for the Kangaroos who have two losses and two draws from their four games.
Last weekend, the trailed all day against Lake Wendouree until the dying moments when they hit the lead, only to see the Lakers score the final goal and tie up the contest.
This should be East's first win as they look to get rolling.
Lake Wendouree would have been disappointed to only pick up two points last round and this week faces a tricky match-up with Redan. Redan ran Darley to just three goals last round, so you know they are up and about after a poor first-up performance against Sunbury.
Expect this game to go all the way with little separating the sides.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.