CHFL R6 previews: Bungaree stung by new injuries for Gordon clash

At Gordon, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 14, 2023 - Eagles 17.9 (111) d Demons 11.7 (73)
Gordon 3rd (4 wins, 0 losses, 1 bye)
Bungaree 1st (5 wins, 0 losses)
Selection: Demons
Bungaree has been decimated by injuries for its heavyweight bout with reigning premier Gordon in the Central Highlands Football League.
The Demons have been falling like ninepins and left to patch up the holes for what shapes as clash of the year to date at Gordon on Saturday.
All the early indications are that Gordon and Bungaree could easily find themselves going head-to-head on the last day of the season, although each camp is shying well clear of any such talk with such a long way to go.
Each is unbeaten and while there is nothing more than four premiership points - as important as they always are - and early bragging rights up for grabs, the battle still lines up as the reigning champion against the number one contender.
As deep as the impressive Bungaree list runs, it will be fully tested by Gordon, which expects to get match-winning forward Adam Toohey back from a shoulder injury - making the Demons setbacks hurt even more.
Ben Dodd (ankle), Joel Gallagher (corky), Ben Simpson (hamstring) and Clay Bilney (unavailable) are all out of the team which last round defeated Dunnstown.
They join John Butler (hamstring), Mitch Comben (hamstring), Lachie Thornton (foot) and Ambrose Gillet (ribs/spleen) who have all been sidelined in early rounds, and Matt Geary who is yet to play.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said he could never have imagined they would have such a bad run in such a short space of time, but all they could do was get on with it.
He said while it meant Bungaree would not have manpower it would have preferred to have against Gordon, nothing changed from a mindset point of view for the Demons.
"It means some challenges. We'll embrace them.
"We're going to give it a real shot."
Waight said defeating Gordon at any time, especially at Gordon, was extremely tough - as their record highlighted with back-to-back premierships and every likelihood they would also have won in 2021 had the finals series not been abandoned.
He said as well as Bungaree had been going (five wins on end) and as pleased as he had been with the Demons, they were unquestionably the outsiders in this fixture.
Although injuries have not cut as deep for Gordon, new coach Brenton Payne has had his own challenges with up to eight of last year's premiership team missing while keeping an unbeaten run going.
Adam Toohey (shoulder) and Billy Griffiths (concussion) have been the biggest injuries they have had to deal with, but the Eagles are gradually getting back to full strength.
As well as the likely return of Toohey, who has not played since round one, the Eagles regain Jordan Clampit and Ethan Crackel.
Bailey Veale is also expected to line-up despite suffering an eye injury last round.
Payne said he was looking forward to the "massive" game and was not being deflected by Bungaree's run of injuries.
He said it was the start of a huge two weeks, with a clash with Daylesford to follow.
Payne said the Eagles had the opportunity to set up their season in these two matches.
CHANGES INCLUDE
GORDON
In: Adam Toohey, Ethan Crackel, Jordan Clampit
Out: Dylan Anderson (unavailable)
BUNGAREE
In: Dillon Benton n(debut-under18/Darley), Grant Trevenen, Robbie Emerson-Jones, Jesse Sardo
Out: Clay Bilney (unavailable), Ben Dodd (ankle), Joel Gallagher (corky), Ben Simpson (hamstring)
WHO IS PERFORMING BEST TO DATE
GORDON
Brendan Sutcliffe 3
Gerard Clifford, Zack Ryan, Mick Nolan, Ethan Crackel, Bailey Veale 2
BUNGAREE
Dallas Martin 4
Tom Wakefield, Alex Browning, Ben Dodd, James Lukich 3
At Wallace, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 4, 2023 - Tigers 19.16 (130) d Wickers 5.7 (37)
Springbank 16th (0 wins, 4 losses, 1 bye)
Creswick 14th (1 win, 4 losses)
Selection: Tigers
SPRINGBANK is almost at the point of no return.
The Tigers desperately need a win just to get their season going.
They might not have expected to be as strong as last season, but they have dropped away more than anyone would have expected.
There are no guarantees that Springbank will break the duck here either, being without match-winner Todd Finco, and Joel and Brett Maher - all integral members of the team.
Creswick has had an up and down start, but importantly it has tasted success.
The Wickers definitely see this as an opportunity for another win and a rare one at that over Springbank.
If Creswick can be with the Tigers or in front at half-time, they are a real show, but they will need four solid quarters.
CHANGES INCLUDE
SPRINGBANK
In: Colin Vaughn, Braden O'Neill, Alex Wethling, James Bawden (debut - under-18)
Out: Tod Finco (quad), Joel Maher (managed), Brett Maher (soreness), Connor Ronan (shoulder)
CRESWICK
In: Ryan Cox, Pat Taranto, James Anagnostou
Out: Dane-Francis Whitfield (managed), Mark Howden, Adam Lovett
WHO IS PERFORMING BEST TO DATE
SPRINGBANK
Brant Haintz 5
Fletcher Toose 3
CRESWICK
Marcus Hottes 5 (times named in best)
Jarrod McIntyre 4
At Dunnstown, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 13 - Towners 15.14 (104) d Bulldogs 2.8 (20)
Dunnstown 9th (2 wins, 3 losses)
Daylesford 2nd (5 wins, 0 losses)
Selection: Bulldogs
DUNNSTOWN has had one of toughest starts to the season.
And it does not get any easier against Daylesford at Dunnstown, with the undefeated Bulldogs shooting for six wins in a row.
Could Daylesford improve enough to make finals?
That was a question being asked at the start of the season.
The Bulldogs thought so and if they put away Dunnstown it is going to be hard to stop them.
They probably need it too just to tighten the screws ahead of clashes with Gordon, Springbank and Carngham-Linton in the lead-up to the King Birthday's long weekend break.
Dunnstown is looking more and more like a team which for the second year in the row at best will finish in the bottom half of the top half.
With their only wins being against Creswick and a struggling Springbank, the Towners need a break-out game.
This is their opportunity.
For Daylesford, it continues to be onward and upward.
The Bulldogs have strengthened their line-up with some important additions, including midfielder Jordan Schroder, Chris Peart in for his first game of the season and Sam O'Brien back from suspension.
Their confidence is up and they are again going to be hard to beat after a few close tussles.
CHANGES INCLUDE
DUNNSTOWN
In: Callan McKay (debut - under-18), Brodie Murphy
Out: Matt Bulluss (unavailable), Nick Byrne (unavailable)
DAYLESFORD
In: Aidan Lambert, Sam O'Brien, Michael Cummings, Jordan Schroder, Chris Peart
Out: Cam Beck (hamstring), Tom Conroy, Adam lewis, Tom Sullivan (unavailable), Jacob Whelan
WHO IS PERFORMING BEST TO DATE
DUNNSTOWN
Will Henderson, Connor Tangey 3
Patrick Tuddenham, Mitch Tuddenham, Riley Adams, Baiden Cracknell, Nick Byrne, Flynn Stevenson 2
DAYLESFORD
Chris Molivas, Matt Dean 4
Trent Lee, Alex Boyse 3
At Rokewood, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 10, 2023 - Bombers 13.17 (95) d Grasshoppers 7.7 (49)
Rokewood-Corindhap 13th (1 win, 4 losses)
Buninyong 5th (3 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss)
Selection: Grasshoppers
BUNINYONG has a real chance at Rokewood to consolidate its place in the top eight.
The Bombers have had just the start they needed.
It is a major change to see them in front of the ledger rather than having to chase from well back as they have in the past few seasons.
Buninyong is slowly getting its players back too after a rough patch early, with reigning best and fairest Mitch Warner playing his first game after a serious injury in the pre-season and Tyler Mookhoek back after an extended break with concussion.
The Grasshoppers badly need a win, with a below par start to the season.
They could have and probably should have beaten Daylesford, but there can be no excuses.
Rokewood-Corindhap has had its depth tested, but it just has to produce the goods to their season is going to get away on it.
CHANGES INCLUDE
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
Not available
BUNINYONG
In: Mitch Warner, Tyler Mookhoek
Out: Angus Trevisan (concussion), Luke Cullen
WHO IS PERFORMING BEST TO DATE
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
Michael Lockyer, Zac Jenkins 4
Mack Rivett 3
BUNINYONG
Jack Robertson 4
Aiden Domic 3
At Learmonth, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 17, 2023 - Lakies 16.14 (110) d Roos 10.9 (69)
Learmonth 11th (2 wins,. 3 losses)
Waubra 12th (2 wins, 3 losses)
Selection: Lakies
THERE have been great battles between these close neighbours and arch-rivals over the years.
This potentially could be another.
It certainly might be a little closer than imagined at the start of the season.
Learmonth is still a clear favourite, but Waubra is feeling good after two early wins.
The Lakies find themselves in no-man's land at the moment.
They are ticking over, but do not appear set to go ahead in leaps and bounds.
Learmonth has some talented youngsters, but they will need time.
So how much feeling will there be in this match?
There will be some.
Waubra assistant coach Taylor Hall will be up against his former teammates, and there was an off-field tug-of-war for the services of now Learmnonth youngster Tom Mitchell pre-season.
CHANGES INCLUDE
LEARMONTH
In: Ethan Prenc, Liam Vercoe, Jake Dunne
Out: Monty Judd (groin), Tom Martin (managed), Nick Willox (hamstring)
WAUBRA
In: Alex Clark, Isaac Menhennet, Ash Baldwinson
Out: Jackson Kinna (unavailable), Jason Parker, Bailer Colligan (hamstring)
WHO IS PERFORMING BEST TO DATE
LEARMONTH
Cam Kimber, Austin Hare, Matt Harbour 3
Josh Findlay, Damon Folkes, Max Rowe, Monty Judd, James Crilly 2
WAUBRA
Tom Ford. Harry Roscoe 4
Bailey Colligan, Darcy Jenkins, Dean Robertson, Jed Knights, Riley Petrascu, Seaton Buck 2
At Ballan, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 3, 2023 - Emus 20.9 (129) d Blues 0.5 (5)
Ballan 15th (1 win, 4 losses)
Skipton 6th (3 wins, 1 loss, 1 bye)
Selection: Emus
SKIPTON welcomes back important recruit Josh Webster after a hamstring strain and he will be looking to ease himself back.
The Emus gave their season a big boost with a ground-breaking win over Hepburn and that should provide the foundation for another strong performance.
Ballan has shown they are no pushovers, especially at home, but this looks a test beyond it at this stage.
CHANGES INCLUDE
BALLAN
No change
SKIPTON
In: Bailey Meek, Josh Webster
Out: Jethro Kirby, Mitch McCrow
WHO IS PERFORMING BEST TO DATE
BALLAN
Ayden Tanner 4
Blake Colley, Lachlan Thornton, Daniel Nielson 3
SKIPTON
Jack Wilson, Aden Nestor 3
Jacob Maddock, Sam Romeril, Josh Drain, Rhys Monument Pat Graham 2
At Hepburn, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 10, 2023 - Burras 15.17 (107) d Magpies 6.4 (40)
Hepburn 8th (2 wins, 3 losses)
Clunes 10th (2 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Burras
HEPBURN needs to get its season going.
Losing to a Skipton on the rise was not a major setback, but they are the type of games it prides itself in winning.
Losing Sean Tighe to injury is massive and they will also miss Ned Johns and Jack Blackburn, who has been a real asset, but the Burras still have a strong line-up and should account for Clunes.
The Magpies showed some better signs in getting a win over Beaufort, but this assignment goes to a whole new height.
It looks a little beyond Clunes at the moment.
CHANGES INCLUDE
HEPBURN
In: Nathaniel Lowe, Brock Noble, Joe Clarke, Jayden Liversidge, Leigh Lovig, Quade Butt
Out: Sean Tighe (hamstring), Jack Blackburn (unavailable), Ned Johns (wrist), Jamie Cook
CLUNES
In: Darcy Coon, Luke Salligari, Zane Bedford, Lachlan Hull
Out: Jakob Robertson (groin), Nick Clarke (unavailable), Logan Hayles (kidney), Jasper Chatham
WHO IS PERFORMING BEST TO DATE
HEPBURN
Jim Wallesz, Jordan Grant 4
Hayden Rodgers 3
CLUNES
Matt Ryan 4
Ryan Thompson 3
At Beaufort, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 11, 2023 - Cats 9.12 (66) d Crows 4.3 (27)
Beaufort 17th (0 wins, 5 losses)
Newlyn 4th (3 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss, 1 bye)
Selection: Cats
NEWLYN resumes after a bye against a winless Beaufort, which will not be helped by the absence of coach and forward option Daniel Jones.
Everyone is aware where Beaufort sits and all the Crows can do is grit their teeth and look to the experience of Matt Wilson, Levi Cox and Tim Haase to guide a big band of youngsters through a development phase.
Newlyn has a win over Skipton and right now that is a really good sign.
The Cats will continue to tick over and further entrench themselves in the top four.
CHANGES INCLUDE
BEAUFORT
In: Riley Tuddenham, Lachlan Vander Linden, Frazer Carnes (debut)
Out: Zach Dally, Daniel Jones, Tom Smart
NEWLYN
In: Tom Nash, Dan Mizzeni
Out: Mitch McGrath (managed), Jack Lee
WHO IS PERFORMING BEST TO DATE
BEAUFORT
Tim Haase, Cormac Mahon 4
Josh McDermott, Levi Cox 3
NEWLYN
Sean Willmott 4
Kieran Collins, Chris Giampaolo, Liam Hoy 3
